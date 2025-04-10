‘Your Ex Husband Is White’: Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson Suddenly Not ‘Knowing’ White People Slammed as ‘Performative’ Following Divorce Filing

Hollywood heavyweight Quinta Brunson finds herself in headlines this week following comments she made during a podcast appearance where she claimed to barely know any white people.

The Emmy-winning creator and star of ABC’s hit series “Abbott Elementary” made the remarks on Amy Poehler’s “Good Hang” podcast, leaving fans bewildered given that she recently filed for divorce from her husband of three years, Kevin Anik, who is white.

During the podcast conversation with Poehler, Brunson made a statement about race that quickly went viral.

“I don’t know white people. I know you, I know Tina Fey, I know that’s it. I know white people in comedy.” The pint-size comedian continued, revealing gaps in her pop culture knowledge when discussing musical artists like Phil Collins and Jon Bon Jovi, adding, “It’s crazy to be in a band called… John … is he John Bon Jovi?”

Quinta Brunson receives social media backlash after people check her for comments about knowing “white people.” (Photo: Rich Polk/Deadline via Getty Images; Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD)

When a clip of this conversation hit the X platform, people were gobsmacked by comments, especially considering her ex-husband’s race.

“Wasn’t she married to a white man?” asked one X user.

“She was married to a white man. Love you Quinta but stop playing with us,” one social media user wrote on X after the clip began circulating online.

Others echoed similar sentiments, with another user questioning,, “Ummmm she knew her husband, didn’t she??”

Some critics took issue with Brunson’s comments, calling her act “performative.”

“This sh– is performative like your ex husband is white and you have white costars,” another person tweeted. “They might not comment because the white self deprecation that’s common but it is rude as fuck. you ‘don’t know’ your costars of your show? Just begging to be liked by uber-logged on black people.”



The conversation continued on the podcast with Brunson explaining that as a young girl growing up in Philadelphia, she often confused white celebrities.

“I used to get white people mixed up for the longest time. Not anymore. But there was no reason for me as a young girl in Philadelphia to understand the difference between Sandra Bullock and Julia Roberts,” she elaborated, suggesting she might have “a little bit of face blindness.”

Poehler responded supportively with a simple “wow” after Brunson admitted to having face blindness.

The “Abbott Elementary” creator further emphasized, “I know Sandra now because that’s my girl. Of course, I can tell you guys apart now, but when growing up, sure, no reason for me to know that.”

Some fans found humor in the exchange, with one X user declaring, “‘i know you, i know tina fey’ is my new response to everything.”

The discussion gained further traction when “The Breakfast Club” radio show shared a clip of Brunson’s comments.

During their broadcast, hosts Charlamagne Tha God, Jess Hilarious, and Loren Lorosa all admitted they, too, had confused Julia Roberts and Sandra Bullock, seemingly validating part of Brunson’s perspective.

The controversy comes at a particularly sensitive time for Brunson, who filed for divorce from Kevin Anik on March 19 in Los Angeles Superior Court. The couple had been married since October 2021 after dating for several years, maintaining an extremely private relationship throughout, The Associated Press reported.

Yall just finding out about Quinta Brunson's white husband??? pic.twitter.com/GqJtARMnrQ — TC (@altersrealityto) June 15, 2022

According to court documents, they have a post-nuptial agreement regarding asset division and no children together, suggesting a relatively straightforward divorce proceeding.

Brunson previously referred to Anik as “the most supportive man I’ve ever known” during her 2022 Emmy acceptance speech, which People magazine noted was the first public confirmation of their marriage. She thanked him again when she won the best comedy actress Emmy in September.

Beyond the relationship drama, Brunson also opened up during the podcast about facing criticism from Black audiences regarding her “Abbott Elementary” character, Janine Teagues.

“Black audiences have so few representative characters on screen, and Black womanhood alone is so touchy. So when a lot of women were seeing Janine not present as they wanted her to, that became tough — and I understand it,” she explained.

Brunson defended her creative choices, stating, “I think it’s important for us to have characters who are more realistic than they are the absolute best representation of us. I think it creates layers for us, not only on TV but in the public eye.”

As the controversy continues to unfold online, Brunson’s comments highlight the complex intersection of race, representation, the diversity of Blackness, and personal relationships in entertainment.

While some fans express disappointment, others appreciate her candor about navigating cultural differences and the evolution of her perspectives. Despite the backlash, Brunson’s commitment to authentic storytelling in “Abbott Elementary” remains steadfast as the show continues its successful run on ABC.