‘Still Gorgeous’: Melrose Place’ Icon Heather Locklear Proves She Hasn’t Aged a Day in Jaw-Dropping New Photo

Heather Locklear, 64, is still garnering adoration for her beauty 45 years into her entertainment career.

The former “Melrose Place” star teamed up with television hostess Jillian Barberie and Twelve28 wellness center owner Melanie Mancil to launch a podcast titled “What Do You Want?”

Locklear and her co-hosts recently shared a promotional photograph for their internet show to their respective Instagram pages.

The snapshot features the three women sitting around a table. Locklear wore a white, shoulder-showing dress. Her bare feet were visible in the picture, too.

1980s television icon Heather Locklear continues to wow fans with her ageless look. (Photo: @heatherlocklear/Instagram)

“Hello everyone! We have a brand-new podcast page! @wdywpodcast. Our other one got hacked! Starting fresh!” the Instagram caption read.

The statement continued, “Please follow this page going forward. We have a release date! We will announce the date [in the] next post! Can’t wait!”

News of Locklear’s latest gig as a talking head got overshadowed in the comment section by fans being fixated on the former model’s youthful appearance.

“Heather looks amazing,” one person wrote on the social media app. Similarly, someone proclaimed, “Heather, baby girl, you look beautiful! Always will!! Love seeing you shine. You deserve it!!”

A third stated, “[Locklear] never ages! Still gorgeous.” Another commenter co-signed that sentiment by posting, “Heather looks so healthy and great!”

The trio of podcasters all received praise when one mesmerized individual posted, “OMG, Heather. Can’t wait, ladies. You’re all gorgeous and so funny.”

Locklear began her acting career in the 1980s on TV programs such as “Dynasty” and “T. J. Hooker.” She also starred in films like “Firestarter” in 1984 and “The Return of Swamp Thing” in 1989.

Her portrayal of Amanda Woodward in the prime-time soap opera “Melrose Place” skyrocketed her to A-list level. The Fox program set in an apartment complex in West Hollywood aired from 1992 to 1999.

Locklear’s private life included a marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993. She later wed Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora in 1994, before they divorced in 2007.

In April 2020, Locklear became engaged to her high school sweetheart, former motocross racer Chris Heisser. Reports claimed Locklear and Heisser called off their five-year engagement in 2025.

Barberie, 58, provided some insight into the conversations that take place on “What Do You Want?” The Canadian-born media personality suggested that personal topics will be part of the podcast’s regular format.

“We’re Heather, Jillian & Melanie… three women who’ve lived it all: fame, love, heartbreak, dizzying highs, crushing lows, marriages, divorces, financial struggles, health scares, cancer, grief, and every messy, beautiful thing in between,” Barberie posted in July.

The actress resumed, “Now we want to open the door and invite you in. Each week, we’re diving deep into real stories and real questions. No scripts, no filters … just honest talk about life, love, sex, health, and everything that makes us human.

Barberie had a one-episode guest starring role on “Melrose Place” in 1998. Four years earlier, the Ontario native also had a cameo on the show’s companion drama series “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

The former “Fox NFL Sunday” and “Good Day L.A.” presenter has been married twice. Once to former Major League Baseball player Bret Barberie from 1996 to 2002, and later to former U.S. Marine Grant Reynolds from 2006 to 2014.