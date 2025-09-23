‘I’m a Who?!’: Black Man Laughs in Racist’s Face as He Stalks Him Through Airport Screaming Racial Slur

A viral video shows a man following a Black man through an airport and repeatedly calling him the n-word while claiming he works for the government.

In the footage, a heavyset white man in a Kenneth Cole T-shirt and black Crocs is seen confronting a Black man in the baggage claim area of an airport. The man repeatedly uses the racial slur while also calling the Black man recording the confrontation other insults.

A video screenshot shows a man following a Black man and calling him a racial slur. (Photo: X/ISee Racists)

“What am I?” the Black man asks.

“You little n****r,” the man responds.

“I’m a who?!” the Black man asks.

‼️RACIST Claims He Works For The GOVERNMENT While Chasing a BLACK MAN Through Airport, Screaming N-WORD Repeatedly.



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/AgYEePPTJo — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) September 20, 2025

“You’re a god**** n****r,” the man answers.

The man continues spewing his slur-laden insults, calling the other man a “pig-loving f***ing punk,” a snitch n****r,” and an “ugly a** n****r,” while goading him to call the police.

The victim just laughs off the expletives, appearing not to take them to heart.

At one point, the man using the slurs claims he gets “hot chicks” and works for the government, which the other man denounces and teases.

While being teased, the white man threatens to beat up the Black man, which the victim welcomes, not appearing the least bit intimidated.

The white man says they can take the confrontation outside, but when the Black man follows him out, he only continues using slurs and profanities instead of carrying out his physical threats.

The nearly two-minute clip went viral on X, where it got more than 700,000 views.

“He was extremely angry because he failed to get a reaction by using the N-word,” one X user wrote.

“What a sick, disgusting cancer on society,” another person wrote.