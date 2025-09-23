‘Thought It Was a Cardboard Picture’: Nancy Pelosi’s Big Moment Derails After Camera Zooms In on Maxine Waters’ Bizarre Expression That Has Fans Losing It

Maxine Waters‘ face did all the talking during a Nancy Pelosi speech three years ago, and it was not because of what Pelosi was saying.

A new social media post claims the then-84-year-old California congresswoman’s wide-eyed reaction to her fellow Golden State congresswoman’s words were grabbing more attention than the address itself in a resurfaced clip, leaving viewers focused more on Waters’ expression than Pelosi’s speech.

(Photos by Win McNamee/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The footage, from the 9th Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, has X users howling next to the post. The summit took place on June 10, 2022, and when a Joe Rogan fan account on X posted a clip on Sept. 21 highlighting Waters’ facial expressions, its viewers predictably claimed Pelosi’s message was lost entirely.

As Pelosi spoke to the crowd, cameras panned the room to zoom in on Waters and her expression. The resurfaced video has been viewed more than one million times so far, and users speculated as to why the congresswoman had such an expression.

“Talk about that deer in the headlights look,” said one person after viewing the short clip. Another said, “WTF I thought at first it was a cardboard picture. She is in the twilight zone for sure.”

A third asked, “Is she even breathing?”

A resurfaced clip of California Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ facial expression as fellow Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) gives a speech prompts online chatter. (Photo credit: YouTube / Nancy Pelosi)

“The lights are on but nobody’s home,” one person joked. Taking a jab at the 87-year-old’s age, one person said, “At her age she may be having an issue. Hope someone checked on her.”

Despite the funny clip, it was seemingly a bit altered to exaggerate Waters’ wide-eyed stare, as the Congresswoman also spoke at the summit, and she did not appear to be under the influence of any substance.

“Thank you very much,” Waters began. “I would like to thank Speaker Perlosi for organizing this important event. The gathering of the Nations of the Americas is significant, and the issues to be discussed among the visiting leaders are vital, including economic prosperity, human rights, climate and security.”

"Man, these edibles did nothing for me."



6 minutes later: pic.twitter.com/iYmtLukhdv — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) September 21, 2025

Waters recently led the call for the 25th Amendment to be used to remove Donald Trump from office. The 25th Amendment was created as a means to replace the president and transfer power to the Vice President in cases of incapacity, death, or resignation.

According to Newsweek, in August, Waters cited Democrats’ concerns over Trump’s fitness for office after he sought to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

The Congresswoman called the twice-impeached president “unfit” for the presidency and said his actions “could upend the entire economy.”