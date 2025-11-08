‘She Owned You, Donald!’: Trump Spirals Into Unhinged Rant After Nancy Pelosi’s Savage Nickname for Him Sets the Internet on Fire

It didn’t take a vindictive President Donald Trump long to lash out at his longtime nemesis, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling her an “evil woman” and a “tremendous liability” when asked about her decision to retire after decades in Congress.

The congresswoman’s trailblazing career in politics included becoming one of the most powerful people in Washington as the first and only female speaker of the House and the Democratic leader in the chamber from 2003 until 2023.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn’t flinch when asked about a name she called Trump. (Credit: Getty Images)

She was a powerhouse politician and a thorn in Trump’s side during his first term as president, as she and Democrats worked to block his every move.

The 85-year-old mother and grandmother announced her retirement Thursday in a video message to her hometown, San Fransico, beginning with a review of her and the city’s accomplishments.

“For decades I’ve cherished the privilege of representing our magnificent city in the United States Congress,” Pelosi stated.

She was 47 when she was first elected to Congress in 1987 and, in a historic and groundbreaking House vote, she went on to become Speaker in 2007.

“Know your power. We have made history, we have made progress,” the California Democrat declared.

“We can be proud of what we have accomplished, but there’s always much more work to be done,” she said.

“We have always led the way, and now we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our democracy and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear,” Pelosi added.

There’s no love lost between the former speaker and Trump, and the president is glad to see her go. He made vile comments about her when asked by a reporter about her decision not to seek reelection.

“Nancy Pelosi? I think she’s an evil woman and I’m glad she’s retiring,” he spat out from his desk in the Oval Office.

Q: Do you have a statement on Nancy Pelosi's retirement?



TRUMP: I think she's an evil woman. I think she was a tremendous liability for the country. pic.twitter.com/wnqRjrIhGE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2025

“I think she did the country a great service by retiring. I think she was a tremendous liability for the country,” he continued venomously.

“I thought she was an evil woman who did a poor job, who cost the country a lot in damages and reputation. I thought she was terrible,” he stated scornfully.

Trump and Pelosi have had a bitter relationship with Trump calling her a range of names over the past six years, including “nasty, vindictive, horrible person” and a “disgrace,” according to USA Today.

Video of Pelosi during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shows her saying she’s “going to punch him out” as Trump waited for hours watching the riot on TV before deciding to act.

And just last week, Pelosi called Trump “vile” and “The worst thing on the face of the Earth.”

🚨HOLY COW: MAGA is losing their minds over Nancy Pelosi’s latest smack down of Donald Trump:



"He's just a vile creature, the worst THING on the face of the earth."



All the pearl clutchers can shut it. Trump has said worse and I’m glad he gets a taste of his own medicine. pic.twitter.com/65mlOEuwgs — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 3, 2025

Social media had a lot to say about Trump’s spiteful Pelosi-bashing.

“Trump’s been hearing the sound of Nancy clapping in his nightmares ever since,” X user Sundae Gurl wrote above a picture of Speaker Pelosi standing above Trump at the podium in the House and offering a clap for him.

X user Sheila Stewart posted a perfect meme of a pair of high-heeled red-bottom shoes labeled “Pelosi” with the spike heel on one shoe lancing through a tiny Trump.

“She owned you, Donald,” another X user proclaimed above a picture of a framed 2007 newspaper cover showing Pelosi with the speaker’s gavel in the House surrounded by children and apparently signed “Nancy — You are the greatest! Good luck!” by Trump, adding, “That signature is so card to Epstein, weird.”

And a video clip of Pelosi tearing up a copy of Trump’s 2019 State of the Union speech live on national TV has gone viral again on numerous platforms after the congresswoman announced her retirement Thursday.

NANCY IMPEACHED YOU TWICE MOTHERFUCKER!!! pic.twitter.com/rXpaR9rrEk — Impeach Trump a 3rd Time! (@Christo12919382) November 6, 2025

“Pelosi held Trump accountable at every turn, standing up for the rule of law and the country. Calling her a liability ignores her record as a dedicated public servant and a true patriot,” Theophilus M wrote on X.

“He calls her a liability? The man who tried to overthrow his own government,” another agreed.

“Just another strong woman who scared the sh-t out of little Donnie. She outclassed him, outsmarted him, out manoeuvred in every way,” this X user remarked. This Threads user described Pelosi this way, “Tough as nails the steel fist in the velvet glove.”