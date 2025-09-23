‘Looks 50lb Lighter’: Melissa McCarthy Unveils Her Slimmest Figure Yet After Losing Even More Weight 

Melissa McCarthy stepped into the spotlight at the 7th Annual Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles, and her transformed silhouette immediately became the evening’s most talked-about moment.

The beloved “Tammy” actress, known for her infectious humor and undeniable talent, commanded attention in a way that had nothing to do with her comedic timing and everything to do with her dramatically slimmed-down physique.

Melissa McCarthy stunned fans at the Daytime Beauty Awards with her dramatic weight loss transformation, sparking admiration and speculation about her health journey. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Photo by Greg Doherty/FilmMagic)

The 55-year-old star made a statement on the red carpet on Sunday, Sept. 21, choosing a cropped black blazer paired with matching tight-fitting pants that showcased her incredible weight loss journey.

‘This was Such a Cruel Comment’: Barbra Streisand Tries to Explain After Being Called Out for Backhanded Compliment About Melissa McCarthy’s Weight Loss

The ensemble, covered with silver studs, hugged McCarthy’s curves in all the right places while she confidently took to the event’s stage. Her brunette locks cascaded in natural waves, complemented by fluttering eyelashes and a neutral lip that completed her radiant look.

Daily Mail readers erupted with admiration and surprise as photos from the event were published on the site.

“Looks like more than 20 pounds,” one observer noted, while another agreed, writing, “Looks 50lb lighter.”

According to People magazine, the Emmy winner’s weight loss journey has been anything but simple, spanning over two decades of trial, error, and ultimately finding what works for her body.

Back in 2003, she embarked on one of her earliest documented attempts when a doctor placed her on an all-liquid diet. While she did lose 70 pounds in four months, the experience left her feeling depleted and mentally exhausted.

“I’d never do that again. I felt starved and crazy half the time,” she revealed in the candid cover story interview, acknowledging the unsustainable nature of extreme dietary restrictions.

The turning point came when the “Thunder Force” star shifted her approach from restriction to balance. She began incorporating Pilates and boxing into her routine, which helped her drop 30 pounds in a healthier, more manageable way. Her philosophy evolved to embrace self-acceptance rather than self-criticism, a mindset change that proved transformative.

By her 30s, she had learned to say, “I’m OK with who I am,” marking the beginning of a more sustainable relationship with her body and health.

The actress’s recent pottery date with husband Ben Falcone offered another glimpse into her transformed appearance. Posted on Instagram in August, the photos showed the couple enjoying a creative class at Wild Clay in Los Angeles, playfully recreating the iconic scene from “Ghost.”

While McCarthy proudly displayed her ceramic creations, fans were more captivated by her noticeably slimmer frame, even in loose black clothing that covered most of her body. The casual setting somehow made her transformation even more striking, proving that her weight loss wasn’t just about red carpet moments.

Currently, speculation swirls around whether McCarthy has incorporated Ozempic or similar medications into her weight loss strategy, The Sun reports. The diabetes treatment drug has become a hot topic in Hollywood circles, with numerous celebrities facing similar rumors about their dramatic transformations. However, McCarthy has remained characteristically private about her specific methods, choosing not to address the speculation directly.

The supportive response from fans reflects a broader appreciation for the “Bride’s Maid” star’s journey toward better health.

“Wow maybe 200 lbs lighter don’t forget her in the bridesmaid movie. She looks great,” one Daily Mail reader wrote.

Another observer noted, “She’s actually been steadily losing weight over the last few years. Looks fab and glad she’s healthier.”

McCarthy’s approach to wellness has consistently emphasized mental health, self-acceptance, and stress reduction alongside physical changes.

She says that she adopted a high-protein diet while reducing processed sugars and carbohydrates, combined with varied exercise routines that kept her engaged rather than bored. Her philosophy of “loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid” appears to have been the key to sustainable success.

As fans continue to celebrate her transformation with comments like “What does it matter how she lost weight? She is better off for it and looks very good,” the comedic actress’ journey serves as a reminder that lasting change comes from finding balance rather than pursuing perfection.