‘Literally INSANE!!’: Trump’s Unraveling In Real Time as He Denies the Threats He Posted Hours Ago—Critics Swear That’s Proof He’s Not Calling the Shots



President Donald Trump’s unraveling sparked fresh concern this weekend when he fired off a blistering Truth Social post demanding Attorney General Pam Bondi prosecute his political enemies—only to flatly deny less than a day later that he ever makes such threats.

In the post, Trump vented that the lack of prosecutions against Democrats like Sen. Adam Schiff of California, former FBI Director James Comey, and New York Attorney General Letitia James was “killing our reputation and credibility.”

President Donald Trump denies ever publicly threatening Pam Bondi. (Credit: Fox News Video Screengrab)

“Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done,’” Trump wrote. “We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!! President DJT.”

Trump’s Truth Social message quickly ricocheted across social media and news networks, drawing ridicule and alarm.

“This is a post from a scared man. He knows these people have all the goods on him and he wants to try and get rid of them however literally everyone knows he is a criminal and they are not,” Janice wrote on Threads.

“This is not normal. When will republicans speak up? This is insanity,” wrote one user while another added, “Literally INSANE!!!! This seriously isn’t funny he’s no longer functioning gone where is his family!!!”

Andrew J. Weinstein, a former Obama and Biden administration official, wrote: “The unraveling is accelerating. Rapidly.” “He didn’t write this. His 5th grade writing skills are missing,” one critic posted on Threads.

If Trump is unvraveling, Joe wondered, “How long have they known about Trumps mental decline and who is in charge of our country right now?”

There were no shortage of theories that seemed to point to one man, Stephen Miller, Trump’s current deputy chief of staff who may have been helping Trump distract from a separate scandal involving border czar Tom Homan, who allegedly accepted a $50,000 bribe from undercover FBI agents before Trump returned to power.

“Stephen Miller has always been the mastermind behind Trump’s unconstitutional tactics. He’s the ventriloquist to The DUMMY Trump,” Megan Kelley wrote.

Another added, “Stephen Miller writing another fake letter for Trump. He wants to keep your eyes off the real prize, which are the Epstein Files and Trump’s medical records. 👀”

Trump’s post amounted to a direct and public instruction to pressure the nation’s top law enforcer, an unusual step that blurred the line between his political grievances and the independence of the Justice Department.

Trump tied his demands to the abrupt departure of Erik Siebert, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, who had rejected calls to prosecute AG James for mortgage fraud. Trump insisted Siebert had not resigned but was fired.

Siebert announced his resignation to colleagues in an internal email just hours after Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he wanted Siebert out, citing the support two Democratic senators from Virginia had given his nomination, according to The New York Times.

Speaking with reporters outside the White House later that evening, Trump began his denial journey, insisting his message was not a criticism of Bondi but a demand for urgency.

“No. I just want people to act. They have to act. And we want to act fast,” Trump said. “If they are guilty or if they should be charged, they should be charged. And we have to do it now.”

Bondi has not commented publicly, but POLITICO reported she elevated prosecutor Mary “Maggie” Cleary to acting U.S. attorney following Siebert’s ouster.

The Department of Justice has als remained quiet.

About an hour after blasting Bondi in his first post, Trump again tried to soften his tone, following up with an unaggressive message.

“Pam Bondi is doing a GREAT job as Attorney General of the United States,” Trump wrote. “She is very careful, very smart, loves our Country, but needs a tough prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, like my recommendation, Lindsey Halligan, to get things moving. What we don’t need is a Democrat Endorsed ‘Republican.’”

The next day, it was as if Trump completely forgot he didn’t cause a major media stir just hours before. On his way to the memorial for Charlie Kirk, he was asked, “Will you fire Pam Bondi if Letitia James is not indicted?”

“No. She’s doing a great job,” Trump responded claiming she’ll go down as one of the great AGs.

Another reporter asked, “Have you ever threatened DOJ leadership if they don’t prosecute Letitia James or James Comey?”

Trump once again denied what he wrote for the world to see less than 24 hours earlier.

“No. I don’t do that,” he said.

“He LITERALLY threatened her last night in his insane post!,” one shocked user wrote.

“‘No, I don’t do that’ That is hilarious, this is literally how he runs the government, amazing how this guy can just spout lies, without batting an eye,” noted another.

Trump has spent years accusing Schiff, Comey, and James of crimes without evidence. Schiff managed Trump’s first impeachment trial. Comey was fired by Trump in 2017 amid the Russia investigation.

Meanwhile, New York AG James did win a sweeping civil fraud judgment against Trump earlier this year, but an appeals court has since overturned the nearly $500 million penalty, ruling it an “excessive fine” that violates the Eighth Amendment — though the court upheld the lower court’s finding that Trump, his company, and some associates committed fraud by inflating asset values, according to The Associated Press.