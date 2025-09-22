‘Grade A Gaslighting’: Students Boldly Ask Congressman Why Donald Trump Looks ‘Orange’ Like a ‘Cheeto,’ His Embarrassing Response Has Viewers Confused

A video circulating online shows high school students asking Georgia Rep. Brian Jack why President Donald Trump is so orange, and his response has viewers in stitches.

According to BuzzFeed, the students were on a field trip to Washington, D.C., and were having a Q&A with Jack on the steps of the Capitol building when they asked about President Cheeto.

A video circulating online shows high school students asking Georgia Rep. Brian Jack why President Donald Trump is so orange, and his response has viewers in stitches. (Photo Screenshot, Getty)

Several students giggled as one asked about the president, “Why is Trump so orange?”

The Peach State’s 3rd District Republican lawmaker seemingly didn’t hear the question and replied, “Say again?”

The student replied, “Why is he so orange?”

Jack was surprised by the question and seemed to want to avoid the wrath of Trump with his tepid response.

“Uh, that’s, you know what? It’s, it’s, it’s your perspective,” he stumbled. “It isn’t certainly mine, I just think he has a great tan.”

The president’s ever-changing shades of his orange complexion have been the topic of conversation since he first ran for president in 2016, and word on the street is that Trump uses cosmetics or a self-tanner to get his cheeto hue.

Users reacted to the resurfaced video on Instagram, and they took note of Jack’s denial about Trump’s orange-face routine, as well as his attempt to gaslight the kids.

“So delicate like a snowflake, can’t even answer an innocent question,” replied one user.

“‘Your perspective’ is a grade A gaslighting move,” added another user. “Hail the Fanta Fuhrer!”

One user joked, “How is he trying to gaslight these kids into thinking Trump isn’t orange?”

Another user noted Trump’s hypocrisy and wrote, “Tanning but hates ppl of color.”

Users on X also weighed in after viewing the video.

“Imagine being so cowed by trump that you deny reality to children,” replied one.

“Because he wears more makeup than Tammy Fay Baker,” noted another.

“It’s not perspective. Dude looks like a damn Cheeto,” another X user joked.

Another X user noted Trump‘s very orange appearance at a state banquet while in England visiting King Charles at Windsor Castle. The president gave a speech that went viral for its halting delivery.

“Trump’s looking especially sleepy and orange at the UK State Dinner with King Charles,” they wrote.

Jack was probably trying to avoid the president’s fragile ego. A Georgia journalist, WSB-TV political analyst Bill Crane, was fired back in 2022 after he aptly called Trump “orange face.”