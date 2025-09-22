‘Who is This Woman?’: Serena Williams’s Unrecognizable Look In Spicy New Lingerie Photos Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Serena Williams is giving people plenty to talk about with her recent Instagram post. The tennis phenom, 43, serves on and off the court, and her latest stripped-down look has guaranteed that eyes continue to be locked on her.

Williams appeared to be indulging in a glamorous moment as she posed on a balcony in a silk outfit.

Serena Williams sets the internet on fire with new lingerie pics. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Olympian was dressed in a lace-embellished mini romper with a coordinated silk robe. The wind gently blew her blond curls around as she delivered a sultry gaze into the camera lens.

“Dressed to the nines… and on cloud nine. In satin swimwear of course,” Williams wrote in the caption. At least one follower rebuffed her swimmer claims, like many others who thought her wardrobe looked more like intimate bedroom attire. “Looks like underwear!!” a comment read.

A supporter was more receptive to the low-key moment, as they commented, “She’s in her soft life era and we love to see it!” For many others, though, Williams’ appearance left them feeling unsettled.

A user asked, “Who is this woman???” further amplifying ongoing discourse about the world-class athlete looking nothing like the powerhouse tennis star who dominated the sport for two decades.

Serena Williams fans do a double take at her intimate wardrobe choice amid criticism of her weight loss transformation. (Photos: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

Williams teased her farewell from tennis in 2021 but did not retire until 2022. She and her husband, Alex Ohanian, welcomed their second daughter, Adira, a year later. They also share a firstborn daughter, Olympia. The Compton native has since undergone a significant physical transformation, shedding a substantial amount of weight.

Fans have struggled to accept her new figure, which was partly achieved with the help of a GLP-1 medicine. “Bring big booty Serena back take this lil white woman with u,” a fourth user commented, coupling criticism of her shed pounds with longstanding accusations of skin bleaching.

The businesswoman has not addressed the backlash regarding her leaner physique.

However, some suspect she hinted at the social turmoil in a post where Williams wrote, “I was plunged into a difficult August,” the same month she fessed up to using a weight loss drug offered through Ro, a telehealth company on whose board her husband serves.