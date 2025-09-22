‘National Disgrace’: Donald Trump Goes Off the Rails With 7 Words That Expose His Hatred for His Rivals

President Donald Trump faced criticism from progressives for politicizing the memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, where he appeared to fall asleep and used the occasion to advance political attacks.

The service, held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and attended by tens of thousands, was designated by the Department of Homeland Security as a Special Event Assessment Rating Level 1 — a designation reserved for gatherings of the highest national significance.

Trump’s 45-minute speech capped a more than five-hour program honoring Kirk, who was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event during his “American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Striking a far different tone from Kirk’s widow, Erika, who urged grace toward political opponents, Trump rejected the idea outright. “I hate my opponent and I don’t want the best for them,” he said, before turning to Erika to add, “I am sorry, Erika.”

Trump’s speech combined anecdotes about Kirk’s life with attacks on Democrats, antifa, Joe Biden, and the “radical left,” with critics accusing the president of exploiting Kirk’s death to score political points.

“That was a horrible attack on the United States of America. It was an assault on our most sacred liberties and God-given rights,” Trump said of Kirk’s killing. “The gun was pointed at him, but the bullet was aimed at all of us. That bullet was aimed at every one of us.”

After Trump’s Return Flight Nearly Ends In Disaster, He Admits He Only Cares About Safety Because He’s On Board

The president promised Erika Kirk that her children would grow up in a country where their father was honored “as a great American hero.”

Back at Kirk’s memorial service, Trump ended his speech by inviting Erika Kirk to the stage as “America the Beautiful” played. The two waved to the crowd while Trump swayed to the music.

Critics called the scene “strange” and “inappropriate” for a funeral, likening it to Trump’s rally send-offs.

Erika Kirk, however, smiled and engaged warmly with the president during the moment.

Kirk, 31, was gunned down during a debate at Utah Valley University. The accused shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, allegedly told his mother that Kirk “spreads too much hate.” His father described long-standing tensions with his son over politics. Justice Department officials disclosed that so far, investigators have found no links between Robinson and left-wing groups.

The service featured speeches from Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, among others.

During her speech, Erika Kirk said Robinson was one of the young men that her husband was hoping to save with his organization, Turning Point USA, adding that she forgave the alleged killer before breaking down in tears. The widow was the only speaker who took a peaceful stance.

Trump has been clear, both before his re-election and on the campaign trail, that he planned to exact retribution once returning to the White House. The president claims that the felony convictions, criminal and civil cases against him were all part of a conspiracy against him by Democrats and other political opponents, including former President Joe Biden.

“Look, when this election is over, based on what they’ve done, I would have every right to go after them, and it would be easy because it’s Joe Biden,” Trump said in a June 2024 interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Since taking office, Trump has secured nearly $1 billion of pro bono work from law firms that had employed or represented his critics after targeting their businesses with executive orders.

Trump this weekend also blasted Attorney General Pam Bondi on Truth Social for not prosecuting his political enemies, naming Adam Schiff, James Comey, and Letitia James, and demanded “justice must be served now.”

Hours later, after reporters pressed him, Trump tried to rewrite reality, insisting he never threatened Bondi and even praised her as “one of the great AGs.”

The fiasco comes on the heels of Trump’s attempt to oust U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert, who refused to indict James on baseless mortgage fraud allegations.