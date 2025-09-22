‘Stop Twisting Into a MAGA Pretzel’: Trump Literally Declared His Hatred for Others, But His Base Cries About a Bad-Faith Spin—and Got Dragged for It Online

President Donald Trump stunned critics this weekend when he openly declared his hatred for political opponents during a memorial speech, a remark that immediately set off a storm of spin from his base.

Supporters rushed online to argue that viewers had misunderstood what he meant, calling the outrage a “bad-faith” reading. But their defense only made things worse, with critics torching the excuses and pointing out that Trump’s words were as clear as ever.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event during his “American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Trump’s 45-minute speech at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, capped a more than five-hour program honoring Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Striking a far different tone from Kirk’s widow, Erika, who urged grace toward political opponents, Trump rejected the idea outright. “

“In a private moment on his dying day we find everything we need to know about who Charlie Kirk truly was, a missionary with a noble spirit and a great great puprose,” Trump noted with praise for Kirk that many disagree with.

“He did not hate his opponent he wanted the best for them,” Trump added.

“That’s where I disagreed with Charlie, I hate my opponent and I don’t want the best for them, I’m sorry,” Trump said to laughter and applause as he emphasized the word “hate.”

He closed he clip saying, “But now Erika can talk to me and the whole group and maybe they can convince me that’s not right but I can’t stand my opponent.”

Trump wasn’t rejecting the moral way — he was lauding Charlie’s. It was a rhetorical contrast, even self deprecating, to show how rare Charlie’s grace was. Taking this literally is bad-faith spin — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) September 22, 2025

Despite his literal words that Trump is garnering backlash for, his supporters found a way to put a clever spin on the vitriol.

“Trump wasn’t rejecting the moral way — he was lauding Charlie’s. It was a rhetorical contrast, even self deprecating, to show how rare Charlie’s grace was. Taking this literally is bad-faith spin,” Will wrote on X. His tweet alone garnered another 300 responses and the internet didn’t hold back.

“The knots you shills tie yourself into to defend the indefensible and maintain the grift salivating for more scraps from the table are incredible. I genuinely don’t know how you can look your children in the eye,” wrote one commentor.

“He said he hated liberals a couple of weeks ago. Stop twisting yourself into a magat pretzel trying to excuse his hate. He said he HATES AMERICANS. That alone makes him unfit for office,” added another.

“Enough of the gaslighting. The man said what he said. Stop trying to tell us we didn’t hear what he,” said another frustrated user.

The president promised Erika Kirk that her children would grow up in a country where their father was honored “as a great American hero.”

Back at Kirk’s memorial service, Trump ended his speech by inviting Erika Kirk to the stage as “America the Beautiful” played. The two waved to the crowd while Trump swayed to the music.

Critics called the scene “strange” and “inappropriate” for a funeral, likening it to Trump’s rally send-offs.

Erika Kirk, however, smiled and engaged warmly with the president during the moment.

Kirk, 31, was gunned down during a debate at Utah Valley University. The accused shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, allegedly told his mother that Kirk “spreads too much hate.” His father described long-standing tensions with his son over politics. Justice Department officials disclosed that so far, investigators have found no links between Robinson and left-wing groups.

During her speech, Erika Kirk said Robinson was one of the young men that her husband was hoping to save with his organization, Turning Point USA, adding that she forgave the alleged killer before breaking down in tears. The widow was the only speaker who took a peaceful stance.

Trump has been clear, both before his re-election and on the campaign trail, that he planned to exact retribution once returning to the White House. The president claims that the felony convictions, criminal and civil cases against him were all part of a conspiracy against him by Democrats and other political opponents, including former President Joe Biden.

“Look, when this election is over, based on what they’ve done, I would have every right to go after them, and it would be easy because it’s Joe Biden,” Trump said in a June 2024 interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Since taking office, Trump has secured nearly $1 billion of pro bono work from law firms that had employed or represented his critics after targeting their businesses with executive orders.