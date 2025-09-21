‘50 Shades of McConaughey’: Matthew McConaughey Drops a Surprising Bedroom Confession He Says Has Kept His Marriage Strong For 13 Years

Matthew McConaughey has revealed an unconventional piece of marriage advice that involves downsizing his sleeping arrangements.

The Oscar-winning actor told Fox News Digital that switching from a king-size to a queen-size bed strengthened his relationship with wife Camila Alves after 13 years of marriage.

Matthew McConaughey says switching from a king-size to queen-size bed saved his 13-year marriage. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic)

In his new book “Poems & Prayers,” the 55-year-old actor wrote that “the best thing you can do for your marriage” is to “get rid of that king-size mattress, and sleep in a queen-size bed.” McConaughey expanded on this theory during a recent interview, explaining how the couple made this decision after observing their own sleeping habits.

The “Dallas Buyers Club” star described waking up one morning to find Alves “like a football field away” on their oversized mattress.

Snoop Dogg Tricked Matthew McConaughey Into Smoking Weed: ‘You Rapped For 13 Hours Straight’

He told Fox News Digital that bedtime became complicated when wanting to be close to his wife required both partners to travel significant distances across the bed.

“Then you go to bed at night, like you want to snuggle up and ‘Well, we’ve got to cover you up. Come about 12 feet and I’ll come 12 feet,'” McConaughey said.

When Page Six posted about McConaughey’s bed advice on Instagram, readers shared mixed reactions.

“I’m pretty sure it’s because she’s the hottest! Big bed small bed no bed,” one person commented.

Another supporter wrote, “Queen bed forces closeness.”

However, some questioned the practicality, with one user asking, “A Queen? How do you fit two people in a queen bed comfortably?! I have a king and I’m single and I still think it’s too small!”

Other responses included “The secret: marry a Brazilian,” referencing Camila’s exotic nationality, and “50 shades of McConaughey.”

McConaughey’s relationship philosophy extends to his past recognition as People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2005. The actor maintains that his title remains valid nearly two decades later.

“People tell me, ‘You’re no longer the Sexiest Man Alive, McConaughey,’ for the last 19 years, every time someone else has been crowned. And I say, ‘Well, I’m still alive. Come on!'” he told People magazine.

McConaughey recalled that his family “razzed” him about receiving the title, with his 92-year-old mother, Kay, responding with her typical reaction to any of his achievements: “Yep, I see where you got it from.”

The actor’s willingness to make bold changes became evident during his career transition from romantic comedies to dramatic roles.

According to People, McConaughey deliberately walked away from romantic comedy offers, including a $14.5 million script, to pursue more serious acting opportunities.

This decision led to nearly 18 months without work offers, during which he questioned whether he would continue working in Hollywood. His wife Camila supported the career shift, telling him, “If we’re going to do this, we’re not going to half-ass it.” The strategy eventually paid off with roles in critically acclaimed films and his 2014 Oscar win for “Dallas Buyers Club.”

McConaughey applies similar intentionality to parenting his three children with Camila: Levi, 17, Vida, 15, and Livingston, 12.

The actor described his “tough love” approach in a 2020 interview with Town & Country magazine, stating that “affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they’re not usually going to get what they need.”

He explained that saying “no” requires more energy than agreeing to requests. His eldest son Levi recently made his acting debut in “Way of the Warrior Kid” after asking his father four times for the opportunity to audition for the role.

The McConaugheys married in June 2012 after meeting in 2006 and celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary this year.

McConaughey believes his current queen-size sleeping arrangement with this wife keeps them “shoulder to shoulder” and leaves “no room” for their children to join them in bed. The actor concluded his bed advice by stating, “I’m telling you, it’s good for your marriage.”