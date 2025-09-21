‘It’s the NFL’s Fault He’s President’: Stephen A. Smith Drops Bombshell, Claims Secret Call Shows Trump Only Ran for President Out of Beef with NFL

A decade ago, Donald Trump took that infamous escalator ride that changed American politics forever, but according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, the real reason behind Trump’s presidential ambitions might have been something far more personal: getting shut out of NFL ownership.

Smith claimed on Front Office Sports that Trump’s political trajectory was forged not in boardrooms or campaign headquarters, but in the bitter aftermath of a failed billion-dollar sports deal.

According to Stephen A. Smith, Trump's 2016 presidential run was fueled by revenge against NFL owners who blocked his 2014 Buffalo Bills purchase.

Smith’s story begins in 2014 when Trump set his sights on purchasing the Buffalo Bills following the death of owner Ralph Wilson. Smith recalls receiving a direct phone call from Trump during the bidding process, where the future president laid out his intentions with characteristic bluntness.

According to NBC News, Trump declared his net worth exceeded the $1.4 billion asking price, but he only had access to approximately $1.1 billion at the time. Investment bankers at Morgan Stanley expressed skepticism about Trump’s chances, with one executive noting that Trump had “little chance of being approved by the NFL” due to his casino background and history with the rival USFL.

Smith’s account reveals the exact moment Trump’s political ambitions crystallized.

“I knew Donald Trump. Donald Trump, in 2014, called me personally; he wanted to buy the Buffalo Bills,” Smith explained. “The price tag was $1.4 billion — hard to believe, because the Dallas Cowboys right now are worth $13 billion. But that’s how much the NFL has grown. According to my sources, he had $1.1 billion.”

Then came the pivotal declaration that would reshape American politics: “Trump said to me, quote, ‘If them MF stand in my way and prevent me from getting ownership of the Buffalo Bills’ — talking about the league owners — ‘I’m gonna get them all back. I’m gonna run for president.'”

When a clip of the interview was shared on FOS’ Instagram, reactions poured in from users who found the narrative surprisingly plausible.

“This is the first theory that makes sense to me,” wrote one commenter, while another declared, “Should have just gave him that damn team.”

The sentiment that the NFL inadvertently created a political monster resonated with many, as one user noted, “So it’s the NFL’s fault he’s president.”

However, skepticism also emerged in the comments section.

“I’ll take things that never happened for $500, Alex,” one user wrote, questioning the authenticity of Smith’s account.

Despite the doubters, Smith has remained consistent in telling this story across multiple platforms, including a recent appearance on Bill Maher’s podcast, where he reiterated the same details with unwavering conviction, the New York Post reports.

Smith’s account does not seem to factor in how Trump had expressed presidential ambitions long before 2014, as he was widely reported to have been considering a run in the 2012 race before he ultimately announced he would not run in that cycle.

Trump’s history with professional football extends far beyond the Bills situation, revealing a pattern of ambitious pursuits that often ended in disappointment.

According to ESPN, in 1983, he purchased the New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League for $10 million, signing marquee players like Herschel Walker and Doug Flutie. His ownership proved controversial when he pushed the league to move from spring to fall, directly competing with the NFL. This decision culminated in a 1986 antitrust lawsuit that technically succeeded but awarded the USFL only $1 in damages, effectively ending the league. The failed venture cost Trump millions and created lasting animosity with NFL leadership.

Beyond football, Trump’s sports ownership ambitions included considering the New England Patriots in the 1980s, CBS Sports reported, though he ultimately deemed it a poor investment. He also explored purchasing the New York Mets in 2011, expressing interest only if he could maintain controlling ownership rather than accepting a minority stake. His approach to team ownership consistently reflected his all-or-nothing mentality, refusing to settle for partial control in any sporting venture.

Today, Trump’s business empire generates substantial revenue through various ventures, perhaps proving his earlier boasts about wealth weren’t entirely unfounded. Recent financial disclosures reveal his cryptocurrency enterprise, World Liberty Financial, has earned approximately $57 million, while branded merchandise including guitars, sneakers, and books continue bringing in millions more. Forbes estimates his current net worth at $7.3 billion, representing a $3 billion increase over the past year.

The irony isn’t lost on his critics, who see Trump’s current success as vindication of Smith’s theory.

“So he’s ruining the country because the NFL told him to go away. Actually, this makes total sense,” one commenter observed, capturing the surreal nature of how sports business might have shaped political history.

Whether Smith’s account proves entirely accurate, the Bills’ bidding war certainly marked a pivotal moment where Trump’s ambitions shifted from the gridiron to Pennsylvania Avenue.