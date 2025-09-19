‘I’m Disgusted By This!’: Donald Trump Targets Fani Willis with Explicit Meme That Even MAGA Supporters Called ‘Too Far’

It’s common knowledge that President Donald Trump holds a grudge against anyone and everyone who has ever gotten on his bad side. Now, Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis is back in Trump’s crosshairs, and he’s taken to trolling her on social media.

The president posted a video clip of former special prosecutor Nathan Wade on Tuesday, in which Wade is asked, while on the stand, if he has ever even gone to a cabin with Willis. Wade repeats “Ever?” Then takes about 20 seconds to respond, “No.”

US President Donald Trump and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (Photos: Getty Images)

During the 20 seconds, Trump’s clip shows memes of Willis in a white bubble above Wade’s head in various states of undress while an Al Green song plays.

Wade and Willis had an affair during Willis’ prosecution of Trump and his cronies several years ago while Wade worked for her on the 2021 election interference case.

Trump’s post comes after the Georgia Supreme Court decided against hearing the Fulton County Prosecutor’s appeal of her removal from the case.

“Bona fide (clown emoji) y’all put in the white house,” X user 10 Keys pointed out.

“THIS IS BENEATH THE DIGNITY OF THE OFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,” Dr. Jane Ruby of the health program “The Dr. Jane Ruby Show” declared.

“Please. We’re all well past dignity,” a social media user replied.

I am DISGUSTED by this. This is a family friendly platform and the PRESIDENT is posting adult films. I am throwing up! — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 17, 2025

“I agree. I’m a conservative. Doesn’t make it less funny,” another X user responded to Ruby.

Trump’s crude post even bothered MAGA proponents.

“It’s a re-post…the first time it was hilarious, but not funny now – Charlie hasn’t even been buried yet,” a Trump supporter whined.

This X user actually spoke the truth about MAGA morons in responding to Ruby’s post, “Nah, this is what we voted for, f#ck off.”

Trump has been enraged at Willis for years. He’s never gotten over how she prosecuted him and his alleged co-conspirators on charges that they tried to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

A grand jury indicted Trump and 18 co-defendants in August 2023 using Georgia’s anti-racketeering law to prosecute the group over their attempts to change Biden’s narrow victory over Trump in the state.

Trump welcomed the court’s latest ruling in the case, calling it “a great decision.” He also railed against Willis using his old, worn accusation that it was “a rigged case to start off with.”

“What Fani Willis did to innocent people, patriots that love our country, what she did to them by indicting them and destroying them, she should be put in jail,” Trump told reporters, according to The Associated Press.

But Trump was actually recorded in a phone conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger begging him to find the 12,000 votes needed to beat former President Joe Biden in Georgia.

Raffensperger refused, and the election result was upheld.

Four people would later take plea deals in the election interference RICO case before the prosecution’s case was derailed by the affair allegations.