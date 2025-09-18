‘Belly Laughing!’: Kash Patel’s Clown Show Had Him Reciting the ABCs When Grilled About Trump—Then Viewers Zoomed In on What He Kept Touching and Lost It

FBI Director Kash Patel was grilled for nearly five hours before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, his second consecutive day of testimony on Capitol Hill. It semed each moment was made for social media comedy gold.

Lawmakers pressed him over the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, including whether former President Donald Trump’s name appeared in them. The hearing was marked by sharp exchanges, evasive answers, and unusual moments that quickly spread online.

Rep. Swalwell had it out for FBI Director Kash Patel, reducing him to reciting the ABCs. (Credit: AFPost Video Screengrab)

The most striking confrontation came when Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California pressed Patel on whether he told Attorney General Pam Bondi that Trump’s name was in the Epstein files. Patel repeatedly deflected.

Swalwell pressed Kash Patel on whether he actually reviewed the Epstein files after seeing Trump’s name, but Patel admitted he hasn’t read them in full.

Swalwell then accused Patel of failing his responsibility, to which Patel responded, “What I’ve been doing is busy providing the safest country this country has seen in modern U.S. history in historic speed …”

‘You Coward!’: Social Media Explodes Over Trump’s Late-Night Post, Convinced His Panic Means the Files Could Be ‘Life In Prison’

Swalwell: "The first time you saw Donald Trump's name was in the Epstein files, did you close the files or keep reading?"



Patel: "I have reviewed not the entirety of the Epstein files."



Swalwell: "You haven't reviewed all the Epstein files?"



Patel: "No…I've been busy." pic.twitter.com/KPV39nyucz — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) September 17, 2025

Swalwell shot back, “You said you don’t know the number of times Trump’s name appears in the files, so it could be at least a thousand times, is that right?”

Patel countered: “The number is a totally misleading factor.”

“Do you think it might be your job to know the number?” Swalwell shot back.

“My job is to provide for the safety and security of this country. My job isn’t to engage in political innuendo…”

SWALWELL: Is Trump’s name in the Epstein files 1000 times?



PATEL: No.



SWALWELL: 500?



PATEL: No.



SWALWELL: 100?



PATEL: No.



SWALWELL: Then what is the number?



PATEL: deflects with a cheap shot at California “The people of California are being underserved by your… pic.twitter.com/GqGK38xXpL — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) September 17, 2025

The wildest moment came when Swalwell pushed Patel again on whether he told the attorney general Trump’s name was in the files, Patel tried to dodge by reciting the alphabet, according to video of the exchange. Swalwell: “The question is simple. Did you tell the attorney general that Donald Trump’s name is in the Epstein files? Yes or no?”

This time, Swalwell slowed his delivery, pausing between each word as if to press Patel more directly on his evasive answers. But Patel didn’t take kindly to the tactic, clapping back with his own barbs.

FBI Director Patel declined to answer and started reciting his ABCs after he was asked if he told AG Bondi that Trump’s name was in the Epstein files.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/xlsg4adxcy — AF Post (@AFpost) September 17, 2025

Patel: “Why don’t you try spelling it out?”

Swalwell: “Yes or no, Director. Yes or no.”

Patel: “Use the alphabet. A, B, C.”

The two men started talking over each other, voices raised.

Swalwell: “Did you tell the attorney general that Donald Trump’s name is in the Epstein files?”

Patel: “The question has been asked and answered.”

Swalwell: “You’ve not answered it, and we will take your evasiveness as a consciousness of guilt.”

Outside the substance of testimony, Patel drew attention for his strange demeanor.

On the comedy podcast Office Hours Live, hosts mocked him for nervously fidgeting while another witness spoke.

In the segment, they zoomed in on video footage that showed Patel bulging his eyes, licking his gums, fiddling with his tie, and repeatedly picking up and putting down his pen.

They quipped that he looked like he was “sweating bullets,” compared him to Rodney Dangerfield, and joked about whether he was sending “hand signals to Russia.”

“Poor little nervous Patel,” one critic observed on Threads. “This gets funnier every second.”

“This was belly laugh material,” said one viewer.” “Hilarious,” “Hysterical,” “Too funny,” were only some of the words used to mock Patel. Some were sure a conspiracy was afoot. “Don’t you guys think he is receiving messages through micro earphones then replying it by codes?” asked on viewer.

In another tense moment, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who is leading an effort to force the release of the Epstein files, joined Democrats in pressing Patel. Citing victims’ accounts, Massie said Epstein trafficked girls to at least 20 men who remain unnamed in FBI records.

“According to victims who cooperated with the FBI investigation, these documents in FBI possession, your possession, detail at least 20 men, including Mr. Jes Staley, CEO of Barclays Bank, who Jeffrey Epstein trafficked victims to, victims including minors such as Virginia Roberts, Guiffrie. May she rest in peace,” Massie said.

Massie listed categories of high-profile figures from bankers to entertainers, saying their names remain shielded in FBI files.

Patel shot back, “Sir, I have asked my FBI agents to review the entirety of the Epstein files and bring forth any credible information and we’re working with Congress not only to divulge that information and produce it to you, but any investigations that arise from any credible investigation will be brought. There have been no new materials brought to me.”

Pressed further, Patel said, “We are also not in the habit of releasing incredible information. That’s not what we do, but multiple authorities have looked at the entirety of what we have.”

On social media, critics pointed back to Patel’s earlier Senate testimony on Epstein, accusing him of contradicting himself in what he told lawmakers on Tuesday.

“Kash said Epstein only trafficked victims for himself… Kash needs to be charged with perjury,treason , tampering with evidence, etc and immediately removed from his position,” one person commented on a fiery post on Threads.

The repeated criticisms landed like closed fists.

“Kash Patel is giving a masterclass on how to flap your lips, make some sounds and still not say a damn thing. He’s stonewalling and shilling for child abusers,” someone said.

Another person wrote: “Does Patel not realize that this is all being recorded and that we and Congress know he had a different response in the Senate to what he just said in the House? (face-palm emoji) I don’t even care if he’s charged with perjury, just get him out of our government.”

The hearing underscored deep divisions over how the Justice Department and FBI are handling the Epstein files. While Democrats and Massie pressed for more transparency, other Republicans on the panel, like the committee chairman, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, defended Patel, praising his broader leadership of the bureau.