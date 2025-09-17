‘I Know Her Daddy Be Pissed’: Travis Barker’s Teenage Daughter Alabama Turns Heads in Tight-Fitting Outfit for Provocative Photo Shoot, Leaving Fans Stunned

Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama Barker has been sharing increasingly suggestive posts on social media as she’s grown into adulthood.

Despite this having been her aesthetic for years now, some of her followers have yet to accept it. She had more people grinding their gears after photos from her racy photo shoot surfaced on Sept. 11.

Despite this having been her aesthetic for years now, some of the now 19-year-old’s followers have yet to accept her flaunting her body online. Alabama had more people grinding their gears after images from her racy photo shoot surfaced online.

Alabama Barker was seen posing provocatively in curve-hugging jumpsuit, stirring up mixed reactions online. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for boohooMAN)

Barker wore a long-sleeved, body-hugging jumpsuit for the outdoor nighttime shoot. Using a black three-wheeler as a prop to complement the motorcycle theme of the outfit, Barker sat on the vehicle in one shot, and posed standing in front of it in other’s.

But the short jumpsuit caused Barker’s derrière to spill out of the bottom, consistent with her already sultry style.

‘She’ll Be Back to Being Her White Self’: Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Barker Under Fire After Shocking Transformation Into a ‘Black Woman’ Exposed

The jumpsuit is from the company Shane Justin, who also shared the photos of Barker wearing the “Fast Pace” Racer Suit on Instagram.

The arms of the jumpsuit were black and red jumpsuit, which added a polka dot detail, and spelled out Justin’s full name, but only his initials are designed on the left part of the chest. The back featured the number 25, and the word “Vintage” is plastered at the top. According to his website, the jumpsuit is priced at $120.

As far as Alabama, she also shared the same Instagram photos that stirred up mixed reactions in the comments accompanying Justin’s Instagram post.

Some fans wondered if the look was age-appropriate, while others accused her of mimicking hip-hop culture. Others even suspected that her father — who is the drummer for rock band Blink-182 — had reservations about his daughter’s posts.

“Wow is all I can say,” wrote one person after viewing the images, while another said, “She can’t be 19 fr.”

Alabama Barker models in curve-hugging jumpsuit stirring up mixed reactions. (Photo: shanejustin/Instagram)

A few brought up her dad, Travis, suggesting he would be upset by his teenage daughter posing provocatively in photos like her mother once did.

“I know her daddy be pissed,” said one person, while another added, “She gets it from her mom fasho @shannamoakler.”

Travis and Shanna Moakler were married for two years before they got divorced in 2006. In addition to Alabama, they also share a son, Landon, 21. Both children have publicly accused their mom of being an absentee parent.

Alabama, who has dabbled in music as a rapper, often leaves people stunned at her body. Many can’t believe that at such a young age, she already has a Coke bottle figure like her mother. Some have even accused her of having plastic surgery, but the “Vogue” rapper has repeatedly denied it.

According to E! News, she posted photos of her wearing a bikini and a cover up in February and a fan replied, “This child has done a lot of cosmetic surgery @ a very young age. I hope she doesn’t over do it! She looks good now!”

The young artist responded in a positive tone and said, “I really appreciate the love! I’m natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful.”

Alabama is clearly unapologetic about the work she did on her lips. She also wasn’t shy to reveal the name of the Los Angeles practitioner, Anush Movsesian, who gave her some extra cushion in her lips.