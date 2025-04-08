‘She’s So Tone Deaf’: Alabama Barker Faces Backlash for Prank Involving Black Friends In ‘Dangerous’ Ding-Dong Ditch Game

Recent comments by Alabama Barker, the 19-year-old daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, did not sit well with some people on the internet.

Footage of Alabama playing a game that led to her trying to convince some of her friends to pull a prank on homes in a wealthy neighborhood has sparked backlash online.

The “Vogue” rapper read a card that instructed the game players to “choose a player to ding-dong ditch, but they have to kick the door hard as f—.”

Alabama suggested the group kick a neighbor’s door and run away, but several of the people around her were hesitant to participate in the mischievous act.

Caught on Camera: Travis Barker’s Daughter Faces Backlash for Insensitive Remarks About Her Black Friends! (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for boohooMAN)



“In this neighborhood, bro? And we get arrested… attempted burglary… We Black. That ain’t gonna look good,” one man told the social media influencer.

That caused Alabama to say, “You’re thinking way too deep into it.” Her friend responded, “That’s the problems that we be going through. This s— real out here.”

Alabama did not have the same apprehension about possibly getting in trouble for carrying out the prank. Despite her companion’s warning, she complained, “You see how boring they are.”

A clip of Alabama’s interaction with the unidentified Black men made its way to Instagram and TikTok. The Neighborhood Talk reposted the video, and it ignited a heated conversation on the platform.

“Want our rhythm so bad but can never handle the blues,” one person on the Instagram app noted. Likewise, someone posted, “She don’t understand black people problems.”

A third individual commented, “They’ll be arrested while she gets to go home to her daddy. They are NOT THE SAME.” A fourth wrote, “She’s so tone deaf, it’s not even funny.”

One Instagram user took issue with Alabama’s Black associates in the video by writing, “But they love being around people who will never understand their plight.”

“When are these young Black men going to learn?… ‘Do you see how boring they are?’ was her response,” another commenter wondered.

On TikTok, someone blasted Alabama, expressing, “She has so many Black friends, but can’t understand their discomfort?! She is so out of touch.”

“She doesn’t even realize how dangerous that actually is for them,” read another post on the site. In addition, a third TikTok user added, “She’s a spoiled rich girl trying to be down with people she has nothing in common with.”

Alabama was born on December 24, 2005, in Calabasas. The Southern California locale is one of the wealthiest cities in America, with a median household income of $136,138.

Her now-seperated parents, Travis and Shanna, starred in MTV’s “Meet the Barkers” from 2005 to 2006. Alabama made her television debut as a newborn baby on the reality show’s final episode.

Travis, 49, and Shanna, 50, divorced in 2008. The “All the Small Things” hitmaker went on to marry Kourtney Kardashian in May 2022, making Alabama an extended family member of the über-famous “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” clan.

Both Travis and Kourtney made cameos in Alabama’s “Vogue” music video. The Austin Simkins-directed visuals have amassed 2 million views since premiering on YouTube in December 2024.

Alabama followed in her dad’s footsteps as a recording artist. While Travis and Blink-182 took the rock route, the second-generation Barker focused on the rap genre.

The Caucasian teenager has constantly been accused of cultural appropriation after attempting to embrace hip-hop culture and wearing Afrocentric clothing.

“I’m tired of people saying I don’t know anything about rap music, I wasn’t raised around rap music,” Alabama argued in 2023, per People.

She also recalled her childhood interactions with rap superstars like Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne as proof of her supposed lifelong connection to hip-hop.

When before-and-after pictures of Alabama circulated on social media in December 2024, offended observers blasted her for presumably blackfishing and cosplaying as a Black woman.