‘Forgetting She’s on Camera’: White Woman Hits Black Woman’s Hand, Then Cries for Police When It Backfires

A video of an older white couple and a Black family getting into a loud argument at a Crumbl Cookies in Florida has gone viral, with tens of thousands of viewers.

A person who goes by AMIRR on social media posted the video to TikTok on Sept. 16, with the caption: “POV You Vacation to a Red State.”

A viral video captures a fight at a Crumbl Cookie in Florida. (Photo: TikTok/moreofamir2.0)

“They getting ready to rumble in the crumble,” joked a commenter who watched the standoff between a stocky, older man in a pink polo shirt and a much younger Black customer as they waited in line for cookies. Though no backstory was provided, the video begins with the two men standing nearly nose-to-nose — or “10 toes down,” as one commenter put it — appearing to be on the verge of throwing fists.

“I dare you,” said the older man. “You got an issue with me? Come on!”

Keeping his cool, the young Black man stoically repeated, “Do something,” without breaking eye contact. Locked in a standoff at the service counter, the tension suddenly exploded when the white man’s female companion inserted herself into the argument, quite literally.

After yelling, “Call the police!” to no one in particular, the older woman squeezed in between the two men and cussed out the Black man, brazenly making physical contact by pushing his hands away. “Go, assh–e! Get the f–k out of my face,” she spat out, after telling her companion, “He’s not worth it.”

Amazingly, no punches were thrown until the meddling woman suddenly slapped the hand of a Black woman standing nearby, who had been trying to calm the argument and help her family member. But the white woman went from looking angry to shocked when another in the group retaliated by smacking her on the shoulder.

“That slap back was sending me,” wrote one in the comments, and it apparently shocked the aggressive white man too, as he suddenly gasped and “started playing the victim.”

“He said ‘OMG’ as if she knocked her out cold, but was silent when she swung first,” noted an observer, while another person wrote, “He was flabbergasted. Couldn’t believe she actually hit her back lol.”

Others criticized him for hiding behind the woman, saying he “made sure that old lady was his shield.”

Once the woman realized she was being filmed, she also changed course, giving the camera a thumbs up, and claiming she had been hit first. The video, however, showed otherwise.

“Forgetting there’s cameras in the business and there’s someone recording you too. But they still lie…” wrote one. Many are calling for a follow-up video to find out what sparked the fight. “What can possibly go wrong in the Crumbl store?! Get your cookies and go!!!”