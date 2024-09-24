‘The Audacity’: Oklahoma High School Cancels Homecoming After White Students Nonchalantly Pose In Photo Wearing Letters Spelling Out Racial Slur for School Spirit Week

A viral photo of six high school students in Oklahoma who wore letters spelling out a racial slur on their school’s campus has sparked outrage in the community.

The image shows six white students at Tishomingo High School, each wearing a letter that spells the N-word. The students reportedly wore the letters during a spirit week activity before the school’s homecoming game.

Students allegedly from Tishomingo High School in Oklahoma pose for a photo spelling out the N-word. (Photo: Facebook/Marlon T. James)

Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Brandon Moreland issued a statement to the district community last week, apologizing for the incident and noting that the students made an “extremely poor decision by displaying a disrespectful and very inappropriate racial slur.”

Moreland stated that the students involved are facing disciplinary action but could not release further details due to state and federal privacy laws.

“Racism and discrimination, in any form, will never be tolerated or accepted on our campus and is not reflective of the values of our students, school, or community,” Moreland said. “Our student body and staff include community members from all backgrounds, races, and religions, which is one of many aspects that makes our campus exceptional.”

The Tishomingo High School homecoming game and all related activities were also canceled due to ongoing safety and security concerns. Moreland said school security was enhanced after the incident and that all threats have been directed to law enforcement.

“While it is unfortunate that the actions of a few are impacting a longstanding tradition enjoyed by many in our community, discussions with our local law enforcement partners reinforced the district’s decision to cancel, prioritizing the safety of Tishomingo and Antlers students, fans, and participants,” a separate notice reads.

The incident was condemned by many community members, several of whom wanted more transparency on the disciplinary actions the students faced.

“These young men had no fears, hesitations, or consideration for others,” one person wrote on Facebook. “The boldness, the audacity, the recklessness, the stupidity, and the lack of a conscious mind.”

“This is the kind of stuff that keeps hatred moving in the world,” another commenter wrote. “Teach your kids to be respectful.”

The town of Tishomingo is located north of the Oklahoma-Texas border and had a population of more than 3,100 people in 2022. According to U.S. News & World Report, the Tishomingo school district currently serves more than 800 students at its elementary, middle, and high schools, 48 percent of whom are white, 1.1 percent are Black, 22 percent are Native American, and more than 9 percent are Hispanic/Latino.