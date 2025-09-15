‘Is He Serious Right Now?!’: The Internet’s in Stitches After Eric Trump Missed the One Obvious Detail in His Story About a Jamaican Man Mourning Kirk

Eric Trump is getting serious side-eye on social media for a questionable story he shared of what an elderly Jamaican man told him about Charlie Kirk just before he arrived at the Fox News studios for an interview.

The fatal shooting of Kirk on Sept. 10 has stunned the nation, and many in Donald Trump’s Cabinet have stopped by Fox News to share their last moments with the controversial conservative activist. However, skeptics on social media thought Eric Trump’s story was just too convenient.

Eric Trump’s fantastical tale is raising eyebrows. (Credit: Fox News Video Screengrab)

“As I was showing up to the studio,” he told host Maria Bartiromo on Sept. 14, “there was an older Jamaican man who came up to me in very broken English and said, ‘Mr. Trump, I’m very sorry about Charlie Kirk. He was an amazing Christian. I am Charlie Kirk.’”

His personal anecdote is getting ripped to shreds on social media. “For starters, Jamaica’s national language is English,” noted one on Threads.

“He does realise that the official language of Jamaica is English, doesn’t he?” asked one user questioning how Trump could have missed that obvious detail.

One used his family history to debunk Trump’s claim, “Lol Jamaicans hate trump they think he’s stupid. I have family in Jamaica and go there a lot. They hate that man…..this didn’t happen.”

“I was walking the other day and jesus stopped me and said “eric trump is one lying a** b*tch.” And yes, my story is exactly as true as eric’s,” wrote another skeptic.

Other’s just confused with the inconsistencies in Trump’s story, “Very broken English? Or a Jamaican accent?! Is he being serious right now?! I cannot”

Some wondered how he was able to pinpoint the man’s country of origin so quickly. “Did he check his passport?” asked one, adding, “Please, the only thing more broken than the man’s supposed English is Eric’s relationship with the truth.”

Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, is also facing sharp criticism over her alleged final communication with Kirk, in which she inadvertently raised serious security concerns.

Citing his name during an interview on Fox News, she justified the controversial deployment of National Guard troops to Memphis, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C.

“The last thing Charlie had texted me about, about a day or two before he passed away, was about those mayors and governors. He wanted them to be held accountable for how dangerous they were making the situation for their people that had to live in those cities,” she said.

Her interview raised more questions than answers.

“Why was a media personality even texting the Secretary of Homeland Security?” asked one, echoing many concerned comments.

“I was just thinking this! Like why is a civilian podcaster in so thick with our top leaders? That is sketchy AF,” said another, followed by “Right, seems like a HUGE security risk.”

Stephen Miller: "The last message that Charlie Kirk gave to me before he joined his creator in heaven was he said that we have to dismantle and take on the radical left organizations in this country that are fomenting violence. That was the last message that he sent me … we are… pic.twitter.com/j0Gumd9V5i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2025

Trump’s inner circle is all over the media sharing Kirk’s alleged last wishes. Stephen Miller invoked his name to call for a dismantling of the “radical left,” as he said on Fox News’ Hannity show on September 12. The White House Deputy Chief of Staff infused his remembrance with strong words for MAGA:

“The last message that Charlie Kirk gave to me before he joined his Creator in Heaven was that we have to dismantle and take on the Radical Left organizations in this country that are fomenting violence… and we are going to do that,” he stated.

By Sept. 15 Vice President JD Vance had taken up that banner during a guest host appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show,” saying, “There is no unity with the people who celebrate Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and there is no unity with the people who fund these articles, who pay the salaries of these terrorist sympathizers who argue that Charlie Kirk, a loving husband and father, deserved a shot to the neck because he spoke words with which they disagree.”

🚨 JD VANCE just WENT OFF on people who are calling for "UNITY" with radical leftists



"There is NO UNITY with people who scream at children over their parents' politics.



There is NO UNITY with someone who LIES about what Charlie Kirk said in order to excuse his murder.



There… pic.twitter.com/iDq3cKJQcO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 15, 2025

Vance went on to call for viewers to target people who show hostility to Kirk. “So when you see someone celebrating Charlie’s murder, call them out and hell, call their employer,” he said.