‘Stop!’: Viral Video of White Student Pummeling Black Girl Sparks Outrage Over What’s Happening Off Camera

A shocking video that shows a young Black girl being brutally attacked on a school bus is going viral, and people are demanding answers about why no adults stepped in.

The clip, originally posted to a now-private Instagram account called Cavereverything1 and later reposted by Keimond M. Powe on Facebook, has already sparked outrage online.

A viral video shows an attack on a school bus. (Photo: Keimond M. Powe/Facebook)

In the disturbing footage, a white male student is seen pummeling a young Black girl with his fists before yanking her by her braids. At one point, he presses his hand against her forehead and pushes her down as she pleads with him to stop.

“For real, Ashley, stop!” she cries out — but no adult intervenes. The bus driver is nowhere in sight, and the total lack of response has the internet furious.

Since Powe shared the footage on Sept. 8, it has garnered over 9,000 reactions.

According to Powe, a reverse search of the original poster’s profile photo led back to Carver Middle School in Chester, Virginia. In the comments, one person said they contacted the school and were told the incident happened during summer school and that administrators were “handling it.”

Powe questioned why the bus driver didn’t stop the moving bus or intervene, and questioned why the adult recording didn’t step in either, pointing out that no one even yelled for the kids to stop.

“I’m so pissed as far as I’m concerned this is not about Black or White this here is a Wrong or Right situation & it’s wrong,” he wrote. “This is your bus take control of it.”

“This is a disturbing video, it’s disgusting to watch,” one viewer said.

“This little girl was too calm. She asked him if he was going to stop. We haven’t seen the outcome of this cause she looks like she could do him so physical damage. And I’m wondering if she did reason why we don’t see the whole thing. I know some repercussions happened after this,” another person wrote.