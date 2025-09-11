‘Trump Should Borrow His Wife’s Sunglasses’: Donald Trump Caught on Camera Looking Worn Out But What Fans Zoomed In On Sparked a Whole New Frenzy

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump commemorated the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by attending a remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon.

Trump, 79, was joined onstage by his wife, Melania, as well as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine.

Melania, 55, wore a navy blue dress with dark-shaded sunglasses, while Trump sported a matching suit and his signature red tie, but it was his bizarre behavior next to her that had fans zooming in and questioning what was going on.

Donald Trump’s behavior at 9/11 memorial event has fans concerned his health is at risk. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

During the event to mark the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 tradegy, the president delivered a speech at the American military’s headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia.

‘The Entire Right Side of His Body Gave Up’: Donald Trump’s Bizarre Press Conference Exit Weeks After Health Scare Fuels Speculation

However, Trump’s message was overshadowed on social media because many viewers were more invested in the Republican appearing to doze off several times as he waited for his turn to speak.

At one point, a voiceover announcer read the names of the people who lost their lives when an airplane struck the Pentagon in 2001. Trump could repeatedly be seen dropping his head and closing his eyes throughout the symbolic roll call.

“Trump should borrow his wife’s sunglasses. His boredom wouldn’t be so obvious,” one individual on X tweeted in response to a clip of Trump seemingly being uninterested.

Trump at a 9/11 commemoration pic.twitter.com/ZVzH83F8hy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2025

Another person on the app added, “It’s not about him, so of course he’s bored.”

In a 42-second clip circulating online, a few observers were heavily focused on Trump’s appearance, noting the droopiness around his mouth.

“What’s happening with the right side of Trump’s mouth?” someone asked after watching the president’s behavior at the ceremony. Likewise, another X user said, “Look at him. He’s not well. Mouth drooping as if he’s had a stroke.”

The White House has not confirmed that Trump has suffered a stroke. However, the White House physician, Sean Barbabella, did verify that the grandfather of 11 was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

Trump’s medical condition was revealed in an annual physical exam released in April 2025. Barbabella, describing the diagnosis as “benign and common,” did not halt widespread concerns about the nearly 80-year-old politician.

By the end of August, the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s health status hit a fever pitch when he was out of the public eye for several days.

He made his return to the spotlight on Sept. 2 with a press conference, where he claimed he was unaware of the rampant internet speculation that he was close to passing away, while also saying he did get “reports” about the rumors.

Earlier this month, Trump had to rely on his wife to help him navigate what appeared to be a senior moment during a White House dinner with billionaire technology executives, including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

A reporter asked the POTUS a question and a visibly confused Trump turned to Melania to repeat the journalist’s question for him.