‘Imagine… Taking a Ball from a Kid’: New Viral Video Sends a Clear Message to Phillies ‘Karen’ Who Bullied a Dad Into Giving Up His Home Run Ball

A special moment between a father and son at a Phillies-Marlins game was ruined after a woman, quickly dubbed the “Phillies Karen,” faced off with the dad and pressured him into giving up a home run ball he’d just snagged for his son, Lincoln.

The once-in-a-lifetime catch turned confrontation has gone viral, with people shaming the woman.

On Friday, Sept. 5, Phillies center fielder Harrison Bader hit a fourth-inning home run that landed in the same section as Phillies fan Drew Feltwell, who was at the game in the Marlins’ LoanDepot Park in Miami with his son. A woman began shouting at him for taking what she felt was rightfully hers after Feltwell ran over to snag the ball from in front of her.

Different angles of the viral clip show the woman making her way across about 10 seats before confronting the dad, pointing in his face and insisting the ball was hers as she pressed Feltwell to hand over his prize.

When he relented and handed over the ball, the crowd began booing, chanting “Karen!” as she walked away.

Just like the crowd at the game, social media has begun to shower the disgruntled woman with disapproval. X account @GoTrice2024 shared a compilation video of home run moments that were the total opposite of what happened to Feltwell and his son.

Not everyone is a Phillies Karen, humanity restored. pic.twitter.com/BVGzfXGzmr — SonnyBoy🇺🇸 (@gotrice2024) September 8, 2025

“This is PRICELESS. Thank you so much for sharing this. I really REALLY hope Phillies Karen sees this. There is so much good in humanity… yeah, maybe we’ll survive,” said one follower.

Another chimed in with, “I love this. Kids learn from adult actions.”

“Could you even imagine yourself taking a ball from a kid. wtf it’s so insane,” declared another.

Several people agreed with this follower, who said, “Normal people just give the ball to the kid. That’s all. Normal.”

And this follower said the emotional video should be a tutorial for the unidentified woman. “Kindness to children is a beautiful thing!! Karen needs to watch this!!”

A follow-up video shows the woman returning to her seat after the altercation over the ball and dealing with boos and heckling from the crowd.

She is seen continuing her tirade, as the video shows her getting in the face of a man wearing an Eagles jersey. As the crowd reacts, she doubles down on her actions and flips everyone off before taking her seat.

The Phillies ‘Karen’ was captured on camera getting in another man’s face for heckling her after she demanded the home run ball from a child.



The woman marched over to a man in an Eagles jersey and got in his face before she appeared to flip off the entire section.



Completely… pic.twitter.com/FvL7KGn2Jh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 6, 2025

Following the game, Feltwell told NBC Philadelphia that he was “still in disbelief that she walked down there like that.”

He recalled the moment when the unknown woman charged toward his family and began screeching in his face. “She just screamed in my ear, ‘That’s my ball,’ like, super loud,” Feltwell said. “I jumped out of my skin and I was like, you know, like ‘Why are you here?’ You know, ‘Go away.’”

He then recalled that taking the high road was the ultimate choice when dealing with the angry fan. “I had a fork in the road: either do something I was probably going to regret or be Dad and show him how to de-escalate the situation,” he said. “So that’s where I went.”

His 10-year-old son chimed in with, “I wasn’t very happy that we had to give it to her,” later adding, “But we can’t win.”

Although the family had to give up the home run ball to the woman, their calmness during the confrontation paid off. Lincoln was given a goodie bag from the Marlins, and after the game, Bader met with the family and gave Lincoln a signed bat.

Going home with a signed bat from Bader pic.twitter.com/pCaXHSjLgL — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 6, 2025

The entitled woman remains unidentified, but has caused such a stir in the baseball community that Blowout Cards, an online baseball card retailer, is offering her $5,000 for the ball, provided she signs it with an apology.

In a post on their website, the company extended its heartfelt demand. “We’ll offer $5,000 for that baseball right here, right now … but there is a catch. We want that ball signed and inscribed by her — and only her, whoever she is — ‘I’m sorry’ so we can simply give it back to the kid. Our offer is official and the offer is firm.”