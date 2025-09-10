‘Why Scarlett?’: Scarlett Johansson’s Backless Dress Turns Heads After Viewers Zoom In on This Huge Detail

Scarlett Johansson turned heads when she appeared on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival in a stunning gown that had everyone turning their heads for many reasons.

The actress, 40, was there for the premiere of “Eleanor the Great,” her latest film, which marks her directorial debut. The Marvel heroine wore a blush pink Valentino dress with off-the-shoulder straps, a plunging back, and a sheer statement-making bow that trailed behind her at the Sept. 8 event.

Actress Scarlett Johansson wears stunning gown that has everyone talking. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The princess-inspired look won over fans who gushed that Johansson is “always looking stunning and never ages.” A particularly smitten admirer even likened her to a “goddess.”

Those reactions took a nose dive when more people began to notice that dangling diamond earrings were not the only accessories to the dreamy outfit — so was Johansson’s sprawling back tattoo.

The permanent fixture is a depiction of a vine of roses that twists from her right shoulder and down to the small of her back. There is also an average palm-sized portrait of a lamb curled up on the ground located on the back of her right ribcage.

According to People, Johansson has had the tattoos since 2013, though it is seldom photographed. She also shares a matching tattoo with her “Avengers” cast mates and has shown off ink on her side rib, wrist, and ankle in the past. But the recent sighting came as a shock to several fans who gathered online to express a variety of responses.

Scarlett Johansson showed off her large back tattoo at the Toronto Film Festival pic.twitter.com/Ffs0IayYVa — KDB🥇 (@KingDammyBoss) September 10, 2025

“Why Scarlett? That beautiful canvas should have been left blank. To each his own I guess,” said one disappointed online gazer.

On X, a user commented, “Wow, the best she ever look in years. Unlike those ad hoc colorful tattoos on the arms of Miley Cyrus, her back tattoo is not as distracting. Still, the tattoo will not age well.”

Scarlett Johansson with her tattoo pic.twitter.com/EUQYbVOUf8 — All Cinematic (@ITalkCinema) July 2, 2024

A third critic weighed in with, “Trashed that nice dress with a tacky tattoo. The designer should have taken the dress back,” when Page Six reshared the red carpet images.

However, the discourse about the “Black Widow” star’s body art did not completely rob fans of excitement for her new project.

“Eleanor the Great” is about the misadventures of a 94-year-old woman, Eleanor Morgenstein, played by actress June Squibb, after moving in with her daughter in New York City, where she eventually befriends a 19-year-old girl at a Holocaust survivors group. Its limited theater run begins Sept. 26.