‘This Was Baron’s Idea’: Donald Trump Becomes the Butt of More Jokes After Embarrassing Change Goes Public

Many believe President Donald Trump, 79, is actively trolling former President Barack Obama, 64, and other ex-government employees online.

The official White House page on the LinkedIn social networking platform recently changed its traditional logo to a photo of Trump.

As a result, the MAGA leader’s face now appears in the experience section of any LinkedIn user who has the White House listed on their digital résumé, including his longtime Democratic political rival, Obama.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on August 26, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Various people, including Donald Trump Jr., 47, have joined in on the shock and mockery, sharing screenshots of Obama’s official LinkedIn account with Trump’s face on the page.

“One of the great trolls of all time… changing the White House, LinkedIn profile picture. Lol,” Don Jr. captioned his post on Instagram after his father’s presumed attempt to deliberately provoke detractors went viral in right-wing circles online.

Unsurprisingly, the Trump administration’s effort to use social media to rile up the MAGA faithful and trigger the Democratic base was met with mixed reactions.

“The Trumps are whoopin’ everybody,” one person wrote in Don. Jr’s Instagram comment section, which is now limited. Another asked, “This was Baron’s idea, wasn’t it?”

In contrast, someone posted, “Huh? As usual this is juvenile. Maybe people in the White House have responsibilities and actual jobs. What a buffoon.”

“Remember that time Obama roasted the crap out of your dad? That was awesome,” one person directed toward Don. Jr. in defense of his father.

The Obama versus Trump rivalry included Obama famously mocking Trump at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner in reaction to the fake birtherism controversy.

Donald Trump frequently pushed the false conspiracy about Obama’s birthplace, pressuring him to prove he was born in the United States. The rumor — which claimed Obama was born in Kenya and therefore ineligible to be president — lingered for years despite being repeatedly debunked.

In April 2011, the White House released Obama’s long-form birth certificate in an attempt to put the chatter to rest. Then weeks later, Obama turned the tables, roasting Trump in front of a packed audience at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner — a moment that has lived on in viral clips ever since.

The Columbia University graduate opened his speech by mockingly saying, “My fellow Americans,” as Trump, who was seated in the audience, appeared visibly angry.

President Obama roasting Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents Dinner will never not be funny.



It’s said that he was so humiliated by this that it spurred Bone Spurs Donnie to run for office.



If Obama’s remarks made him cry so much, then how he’s handling all those… pic.twitter.com/8DCSu7h483 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 27, 2024

“I know that he’s taken some flak lately, but no one is happier, no one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than The Donald,” Obama joked in front of the DC-area media elite.

He sarcastically added, “That’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter. Like, did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?”

After that humbling takedown, Trump went on to shock the world in 2016 by defeating Hillary Clinton and claiming the presidency. He later lost to Joe Biden in 2020, only to make a comeback in 2024 by beating then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

Now, with the White House’s LinkedIn photo swap drama and Trump Jr. jumping in to defend him, fans are already predicting the former president’s ego will only get bigger.