‘Did She Kick Him?’: Logan Paul’s Cold Exit Has Fans Convinced They Saw the End of a Fight After Zooming In on His Wife’s Legs 

Is there already trouble in paradise between Logan Paul and his new wife Nina Agdal?

Less than a month after the couple tied the knot on Aug. 15 in Lake Como, Italy, people suspect things are not so sweet between the newlyweds. On Sept. 2, footage surfaced of the two after what appears to be a tense moment before exiting a vehicle in Paris.

Newlyweds Logan Paul and his new wife appear to have tense moment while in Paris. (Photo: @loganpaul/Instagram)

One video shows the couple getting out of a parked dark van outside of Hôtel Plaza Athénée. When the door opens, a tall and infuriated looking Paul steps out of the vehicle to walk toward the building. Initially, it seems he had a quick struggle getting out of the car as he kicked his leg aggressively forward to take his first few steps on the ground.

Once he found his footing, he walks on, leaving his new bride behind. Agdal then turns back to grab something out of the vehicle and then eventually follows him inside the building.

Another video shows an opposite angle of the incident, and it looks like Paul’s foot got tangled up in Agdal’s leg. His aggressive leg pull out of the car seemed to be his way of getting free and away from her.

But some people saw something different that made Agdal look like the culprit for the struggle.

One person asked, “Did she just try to trip him?” while another wrote, “Did she kick him?”

Someone else suggested that she wasn’t necessarily trying to trip him, but that she was attempting to stop him from leaving.

“Any man who’s suffered an insufferable woman knows she wasn’t trying to trip him. Those legs were the ‘stop. Don’t get out. Stop. Stay and talk to me. STOP. No. We need to finish talking. Stop’ legs. And he wasn’t having any of it.”

The incident had viewers predicting the worst was to come for the newlyweds.

“Divorce coming in 3,2,1,” said one.

Another said, “Oh, they’re fighting already. I hear the break up bells.”

Paul and Agdal met in 2022 at a NYC event and have wasted no time with their relationship since. They were spotted sharing PDA during the summer of 2022 and by December they were Instagram official.

In 2023, the controversial YouTuber-turned-WWE star got down on one knee asked the Denmark model to marry him and she said yes. They became first time parents to their daughter Esmé Agdal Paul in September 2024 and were married nearly a year later.

The 33-year-old Agdal has been modeling since she was a teenager. But in 2012, she got her big break after landing the 2012 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’s “Rookie of the Year.”

She’s also known for her past high profile relationships with people like Leonardo DiCaprio, and model Christie Brinkley’s son, Jack Brinkley-Cook.

Paul, on the other hand, started his claim to fame as an internet sensation who joined social media at age 10. He’s now amassed millions of subscribers and followers on YouTube and other social media apps. In 2018, he made a pivot to boxing and fought legends like former welterweight boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. and MMA star Dillon Danis.

Then in 2022, he transitioned to WWE fighting and was embraced by the community through his already established fame and athleticism. He’s since matched himself against Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, LA Knight, and more, culminating with his most recent match, a defeat against WWE star John Cena last week.