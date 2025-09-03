‘I Watched This 3 Times’: White New York Man Who Throws Bags of Trash at Black Men Hit with Street Justice In Viral Video

A New York man who causes a disturbance in the street learns a valuable lesson after messing with the wrong person, as a viral video shows.

The video, which has been viewed more than 27,000 times on TikTok, shows a white man throwing bags of trash that are piled up on the street corner at a Black man who is recording him and warning him with a cellphone while holding a skateboard in the middle of a busy street.

A viral video captures the moment when he started picking up plastic bags full of items off the curb and hurling them at a Black men. (Photo: TikTok/Andrey Tarasov)



Onlookers can be seen turning their heads as the showdown escalates. The man, seemingly unfazed by traffic, keeps hurling garbage as if daring someone to retaliate. One witness told Atlanta Black Star that the incident took place on Canal Street.

Then he ventures onto the sidewalk, where he flings a bag of trash at another Black man, but instead of recording, that man lashes out and starts blasting the trash-thrower in blows while keeping a cigarette in his mouth. The altercation drove off onlookers as fists continued flying.

The white man runs into the street to try to escape the punches when he is chased by another man who catches up with him and pummels him in the road. His attempt to flee only makes the scene more chaotic as drivers narrowly swerve to avoid the brawl.

The 26-second clip was shared on TikTok by skateboard enthusiast Andrey Tarasov on Aug. 21 and garnered nearly 300 comments.

“He found the one,” one viewer said. “I watched this 3 times,” another viewer wrote. “Getting your ass beat with a helmet on is next-level embarrassing,” another person added.

“People should stop this type of behavior. They get what they deserve,” another viewer.

A witness to Atlanta Black Star reported that the police arrested one of the Black men, and “it was very uncomfortable because all of them started yelling at the officers, saying they had the wrong guy.”

The police eventually released the Black man, and the white man was sent to the hospital for treatment.