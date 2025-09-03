‘I’m Letting You Have It’: Kelly Price Explodes on Fans, Turns Off Comments After Critics Trashed Her Appearance and Zoomed In on Her Feet 

Grammy-nominated R&B powerhouse Kelly Price reached her breaking point this week, delivering a fiery Instagram Live response to critics who have been body-shaming her online.

The 52-year-old singer didn’t hold back as she addressed the relentless commentary about her appearance. Price’s frustration boiled over after she witnessed harsh and “disparaging” comments under recent performance photos and videos from her weekend show.

Kelly Price disabled comments on her social media after lashing out at critics who body-shamed her appearance instead of focusing on her vocal performance. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Critics focused not on her vocal performance, but rather on her outfit choices and physical features. Rather than quietly enduring the criticism, Price confronted her detractors head-on in an emotional live session, ultimately disabling comments on both videos.

“I’m letting you have it right now, because ain’t nothing you can do about that. And while you looking for a new job, I’m still going to be selling out theaters and venues looking like a fat slob in clothes that you said that I look nasty in, and my feet are so damn big, and who dressed me,” Price declared during her lengthy Instagram Live session.

Adding, “I’m still going to be making my money.”

The Queens native made it clear that the attacks on her physical appearance crossed a line, particularly when coming from members of her own community.

She emphasized her roots, reminding viewers that “before I was saved, I was a Black girl born and raised on the South Side of Jamaica,” suggesting she’s not one to back down from confrontation.

Price didn’t mince words about the gender dynamics at play either.

“Any man that feels that he has the right to disrespect a woman that has never done anything to them … you’re a b—ch. And I mean that from the bottom of my heart,” she stated firmly.

The singer’s most controversial statements specifically targeted her own community, though she acknowledged her own spiritual journey.

“Black women, you are some of the most nasty, disrespectful people on God’s planet earth,” she said, her frustration evident. “The things that you say about other Black women—but you’re an activist, and you are educated … find yourself, because a degree does not give you class.”

Price directly addressed the specific criticism she had been receiving, revealing that commenters weren’t critiquing her vocal performance but focusing on superficial aspects.

“You didn’t say I sounded horrible. You said my feet looked like boats in my shoes. You said my clothes looked disgusting. You said I’ve never had any style,” she explained, detailing the personal attacks that pushed her to respond.

Price also made clear she wasn’t seeking validation, simply defending herself. “And I don’t buy into this because I’m an artist, I don’t have the right to respond when someone says something that’s out of pocket. That’s where y’all got it messed up.”

She emphasized the disconnect between her professional success and personal attacks, adding, “If you don’t like me, get the hell off my social media. It don’t affect my bottom line.”

When The Shade Room posted her live video, reactions poured in from across the entertainment industry.

Boxer Claressa Shields showed strong support, commenting, “I AGREE!!!!! I DEAL WITH IT DAILY!”

Another commented, “She’s not wrong. I swear, coming to Black comment sections sometimes feels like the worst parts of high school all over again. The bullying, the teasing.”

Other users noted, “It’s called self projecting they hate themselves.”

A fourth person who had seen the original comments provided context, writing, “Long story short folks commented about her outfit from last night. You can view on kellypricefans page. There were tough comments, but not really nasty, just more concerned. Sending love and light to everyone.”

Price might be on the receiving end of social media bashing now, but in 2024 she was the one tearing people down as not being upright Christians.

The singer briefly served as a judge on BET’s “Sunday Best” from 2019 to 2020, after which she made shocking allegations about her former colleagues.

“I was the only artist/Judge on Sunday Best that wasn’t f—kng someone else’s spouse, fornicating or messing with kids and boys, but you have smoke for me?” she ranted on X in January 2024.

That same year, she also claimed to have been the target of inappropriate advances from religious figures, stating, “Some of your favorite preachers all over your timeline… if they could have gotten me in my bed or in their bed, they would have.”

Her willingness to publicly criticize both gospel artists and preachers suggests that while she condemns online trolling directed at her, she herself calls out others when justified. This reveals the complex nature of her stance against social media negativity.

Price concluded her emotional live session by disabling comments on both her performance video and her response video.