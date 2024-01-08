Kelly Price Slams ‘Despicable and Disgusting’ Well-Known Gospel Artists and Preachers Who Tried to Get Her ‘In Their Bed’: ‘I Don’t Play Those Games’

R&B singer Kelly Price shocked her social media followers during the first week of 2024 by sharing a startling revelation. The former Def Jam vocalist disclosed that she has been approached multiple times by several well-known preachers with indecent proposals.

Although she asserted that she declined their advances, Price, who started singing as a child in the church, did not say “who” said what or “when and where” they said it.

While hesitant to publicly expose said individuals, she gave the reason why. The “Secret Love” artist said will only give names for a fee, saying she is standing on a foundation of “holiness” that will allow her to see God.

“I’m one of the very few artists who have been able to record and tour with both gospel and R&B artists, and the lives that are lived by the people that you worship are despicable and disgusting,” Price said in an Instagram Live video.

She said she’s never proclaimed to be a gospel artist, declaring “I’m an R&B artist who did a Gospel album,” “This Is Who I Am.” But her heart was “broken” after seeing how these artists conducted themselves while touring.

“I saw the things that happened on the road with a lot of these artists,” she said, adding, “Doing shows with these artists, all kinds of stuff. My heart was broken because there was still a part of me that believed that holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord. That’s biblical also.”

The “As We Lay” singer said that she had a fly-on-the-wall view of the antics of these gospel artists and even some of the preachers by going on tours and doing shows. While being up close and personal, she explained that she was able to see their behavior up close and personal.

Punctuating her remarks with a comment about all of the preachers who tried to get in her bed, she said, “That’s another story. You won’t get it for free. Refuse to give that for free.”

“Some of your favorite preachers all over your timeline and in your YouTube right now, that if they could have gotten me in my bed or in their bed, they would have. But I don’t play those games,” the chart-topper said. “F—k a Man. I Fear God.”

One X user screenshot an explosive exchange on social media, where the singer went in depth about her church background as a preacher kid and her desire to distance herself from the gospel community.

Many fans took to social media to share their shock and awe about what she said.

“Just say the names damn. We’re in the year of truth!!” one person said on Instagram.

“Now Kelly Price is saying a few well-known preachers tried to sleep with her,” one person posted on the X platform.

Another blasted her, questioning the holiness she had spoken about in the video, saying, “Preaching and cussing at the same time. Either tell it all or just be quiet . Ijs.”

Price’s comments about the alleged secret lives of gospel artists and preachers surfaced amidst a wave of criticism regarding the merging of the sacred and the secular within their circles.

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin was recently blasted for appearing to dance on one of The Clark Sisters, Jacky Clark Chisholm, while on last year’s Reunion tour. Many found his behavior “inappropriate,” deeming it unfit for a married man of God. The 19-time Grammy winner is no stranger to being attacked by the holy police since the beginning of his career.

Two other popular preachers have also been in the headlines for other reasons.

Bishop William Murphy Jr., the pastor of The Dream Center Church of Atlanta, was dragged on social media for hosting a New Year’s Eve service with a DJ that played a popular club song, “Swag Surfin’” by hip-hop group Fast Life Yungstaz.

Critics argued that playing a song that celebrated partying and drinking was in poor taste and a poor reflection of the church. The preacher attempted to explain that people took the celebration out of context, but “religious folks” stuck to their views.

Lastly, “Woman, Thou Art Loose” author, Bishop T.D. Jakes was mentioned in a gossip blog that alleged he was present at some of the alleged sex parties hosted by Diddy, who now is rumored to be implicated in a federal investigation. It’s important to note that no evidence has been presented to substantiate these allegations.

Jakes released a statement through his lawyers and later addressed his congregation during Christmas service, where he said it was all “a lie.”