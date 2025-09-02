‘Back Off Right Now’: Anne Hathaway Unleashes on Photographers After Loud Dispute Interrupts Filming During Intense On-Camera Confrontation

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” star Anne Hathaway, 42, had to check paparazzi members while filming the motion picture in New York City.

Footage of Hathaway admonishing photographers were were loudly squabbling nearby. made its way to the internet this week, and some fans have never seen her like this before.

“The Devil Wears Prada” star Anne Hathaway left a group of photographers who interrupted filming in NYC. (Photo credit: annehathaway/Instagram)

Page Six uploaded a recording to Instagram and TikTok of the Academy Award winner warning the papparazzi to calm down because child actors were on set. She can be seen talking to them while putting her left hand up to say “Stop.”

“Does everyone know that there are children on set? So everyone is going to relax, and we’re going to have a very nice day because we have children here. Thank you,” Hathaway expressed to the photographers in the area of the outdoor set.

The mother of two children received both positive and negative feedback from social media users for the way she handled the apparently pushy onlookers. One Page Six follower posted on Instagram, “She always does stuff like that. I think she feels like she’s royalty or something.”

In contrast, a second individual on the app applauded Hathaway by writing, “Good for her and so politely done. Bravo.” Likewise, a supporter said, “I’m not a mother, but I am a teacher and she did the hand. The hand means STOP. Back off right now.”

TikTok commenters weighed in on the conversation as one person joked, “She talked to them like they were children.”

Hathaway also went viral at the end of August after a clip of her falling down stoop stairs during the shooting of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” in NYC spread online. Cameras caught the high-profile entertainer taking a tumble then quickly popping back up.

Crew members ran to help Hathaway after the slip before the New Jersey native announced she was “fine.” She then took part in some self-deprecating humor by comparing that recent on-set mishap to her unscripted fall in a scene for the 2001 movie “The Princess Diaries.”

Hathaway presented a fan-made “how it started… how it’s going” visual meme featuring the “Princess Diaries” spill and the “Prada 2” misstep. The actress captioned the video, “Twenty years later, still falling for you.”

In just five days, Hathaway’s Instagram post has totaled over 2.8 million likes and more than 12,000 comments. Many of her followers want to see the “Prada 2” stumble incorporated into the film like the accidental “Princess Diaries” moment.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026. Director David Frankel’s upcoming comedy features a star-studded ensemble that includes Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms, Lucy Liu, and B.J. Novak.

Principal photography for the sequel to the 2006 cult classic, based on Lauren Weisberger’s book of the same name, began on June 30. The first “The Devil Wears Prada” brought in $327 million at the worldwide box office.

Hathaway will return as the Andrea “Andy” Sachs character in part two. Three-time Oscar winner Streep, 76, revived her iconic role as fashion industry maven Miranda Priestly. Blunt, 42, is back as Emily Charlton.

“I don’t love wearing heels, so getting back to ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ has been a rude awakening for all of us,” Blunt told Porter magazine for a September cover story. Hathaway, Streep, and Blunt reunited on stage at the 2024 SAG Awards, exciting “Devil Wears Prada” enthusiasts about the next chapter of the franchise.