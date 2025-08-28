‘That Looked So Painful’: Anne Hathaway’s On-Set Tumble Goes Viral After Fans Spot the Crew’s Priceless Reaction in the Background

Anne Hathaway, 42, was caught on camera losing her footing while filming a movie in New York City.

Fans have been excited about the Academy Award winner reviving her role as Andrea “Andy” Sachs in the forthcoming “The Devil Wears Prada” sequel, nearly 20 years after the release of the first film.

Hathaway reconnected with her original co-stars Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci for “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” which began filming this summer in New York in July 2025.

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway is going viral for a video of her falling down a stoop in NYC. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

But things went left when Hathaway took a tumble on the set in footage from Aug. 27, which captured her falling while walking down steps outside a building spread across the internet.

“Wearing a beige blouse with a pleated skirt and pumps, the mother of two slipped on the stoop when the heel of her right shoe appeared to snap.”

After tumbling in front of cameras, four crew members rushed over the assist her. Hathaway then popped back up with a smile on her face then threw her arms in the air as onlookers’ gasps turned into applause. She gave a nonchalant reaction to the filmed mishap by insisting she was “fine.”

While the “Les Misérables” star presented an unbothered vibe in that moment, Daily Mail readers expressed concern that the aches and discomfort could be on the way.

“That [looked] so painful. She recovered graciously, appearing to not be hurt. My guess is she felt it this morning. It’s usually the next day when the real pain comes,” one person stated.

A second individual had creative advice, writing, “As they were already rolling, if they don’t rewrite that into the script, they’ll be missing an opportunity. A consummate professional.”

Hathaway joined in on the online commentary with a lighthearted video. On Aug. 28, she shared a version of the “how it started… how it’s going” meme on her Instagram page.

The first half of the montage showed Hathway’s iconic unscripted slip and fall in 2001’s “The Princess Diaries” motion picture, which was kept in the coming-of-age movie’s final cut.

Anne Hathaway falls during filming of DWP2, but as a veteran actress gets up and resumes filming pic.twitter.com/Q2U8GLjW6N — Anne Hathalegend (@AnneHathabae) August 27, 2025

That “Princess Diaries” blunder transitioned into a reverse angle of Hathaway plunging down the steps in New York. She captioned the post, “Twenty years later, still falling for you.”

The Garry Marshall-directed “The Princess Diaries” is widely considered the film that catapulted Hathaway into stardom. “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” came out in 2004.

Two years later, “The Devil Wears Prada” hit theaters. Filmmaker David Frankel’s adaptation of Lauren Weisberger’s novel of the same name grossed $327 million at the global box office.

Frankel is also directing “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” which is scheduled for release in North America on May 1, 2026. Hathaway teased going back to “werk” for part two on TikTok in July.