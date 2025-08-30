‘Talked About Delayed’: Marlon Wayans Collects His Long-Overdue High School Diploma as Fans Wonder Why It Took So Long

After more than three decades, Marlon Wayans has finally received what was rightfully his all along.

The beloved comedian and actor recently returned to his alma mater, Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City, to collect his long-overdue diploma from the class of 1990. What began as a routine interview for “CBS Sunday Morning” turned into a meaningful moment of closure for the “Scary Movie” star.

Marlon Wayans received his high school diploma 35 years after graduating when he returned to LaGuardia High School for a CBS interview. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

The reunion came about when Wayans visited LaGuardia to film a segment discussing his student experience at the prestigious performing arts institution.

According to the school’s Facebook post, Superintendent Beidleman and Principal Marwah welcomed the entertainer back to campus, where he spoke about his formative years as a student. During his visit, administrators realized he had never received his physical diploma despite completing all graduation requirements with his class in 1990.

Once the meeting was over, Wayans proudly posed with his certificate, sharing the milestone on social media with the caption, “Just got my LAG diploma… 35 years later.”

The accompanying photo showed him sporting a tan trench coat paired with light denim jeans, brown suede boots, a white T-shirt, and designer black sunglasses.

His followers immediately celebrated the achievement, with actor Dondre Whitfield commenting, “Boom!!!!!! My Lil Bro is all grown up and has become an awesome man. Love you fam.”

Actress Bresha Webb chimed in with enthusiasm, declaring, “That boy smart!”

The response from fans was equally supportive, with one writing, “Congrats.. They owe you a party and a parade.. Make it Marlon’s Day,” while another joked, “Talked about delayed service. They ain’t put enough postage on it, did they? Congratulations.

When people seemed confused by whether or not the comic had just completed his high school education, another fan noted, “How Sway! You went to Howard University.”

After graduating from high school, Wayans attended Howard University for two years before dropping out to pursue acting full-time.

Fellow LaGuardia graduates showed love using the hashtag #LaGForever, reflecting on Wayans’ time at the school that not only shaped his education but also sparked lifelong friendships.

Among his classmates was Omar Epps, who would also go on to achieve considerable success in Hollywood. The two actors reflected on their high school bond in a candid conversation during a March 2023 episode of “The Daily Show” with Wayans as the guest host interviewing his high school friend. That sit-down revealed both their competitive spirit and deep friendship.

“It’s kinda weird, man, because we grew up together,” Wayans recalled about their early relationship.

“When we first met, Omar was this skinny kid with a big head, carrying around this little blue ball everywhere. He looked like an arrow—you could just sling him.”

Marlon Wayans and Omar Epps have a long-standing friendship that dates back to their childhood. They grew up in the same neighborhood in New York City and even attended the same performing arts high school. #MarlonWayans #OmarEpps #MitchellMarchand pic.twitter.com/I5kTcu6dvZ — Demonshae Webster (@WDemonshae) October 15, 2024

Epps laughed, explaining his Rocky-inspired routine: “I had that blue ball. It was my ‘Rocky’ thing. I was drinking raw eggs and bouncing that ball around, thinking I could fight anybody.”

Their friendship wasn’t immediate, as Wayans admitted they “didn’t even like each other at first” and nearly came to blows before realizing they were better as allies than enemies.

“We almost fought one time—we both had each other in a headlock, locked in a stalemate,” he remembered. Epps confirmed the story, noting how they eventually decided to “join forces” after discovering they shared the same fighting technique.

The conversation revealed memorable high school adventures, including walks through the city and Epps’ notorious shoplifting incident involving a massive bottle of juice.

Omar Epps and Marlon Wayans at LaGuardia High School Prom in NYC (1990) pic.twitter.com/KVlXNXPxWP — AfterSchool (@AfterSchool90) May 11, 2022

“Omar was a shoplifter—I didn’t know!” Wayans laughed, describing how his friend tried to conceal a 96-ounce bottle before getting caught by a store cashier. The embarrassing moment became school legend, with students teasing Epps about it for days.

After 35 years, Wayans finally receives his diploma from LaGuardia’s performing arts program, closing a circle that began in the very hallways where his dreams were first spoken into existence.

After leaving Howard, he was considered for the role of Robin in the 1992 film, “Batman Returns,” but producers ultimately cut the character. Despite this, Wayans claimed he was still paid for the role and continues to receive residuals on the Sept. 2024 episode of his “The School of Greatness” podcast interview.

Wayans later appeared on his brother Keenen’s iconic sketch show In Living Color, which helped launch the careers of fellow comedians like Jamie Foxx and Jim Carrey. In 1995, Marlon co-starred with his brother Shawn in “The Wayans Bros.,” a sitcom that became The WB’s flagship program.

Marlon Wayans broke into mainstream films, starring with his brothers in “Don’t Be a Menace to South Central,” followed by the first three installments of the “Scary Movie” film franchise. He’s also part of the 2026 reboot.