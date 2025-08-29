‘She Did More Than…Get Implants’: Meghan Trainor’s Dramatic Weight Loss Has Fans Zooming In on More Than Her ‘Awesome Rack’

Music fans are asking what happened to Meghan Trainor after seeing her dramatic weight loss. The “All About That Bass” singer attended “The Paper” on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles at the Harmony Gold theater, and fans were shocked to see how thin she was.

According to Hello Magazine, the 31-year-old underwent a breast augmentation, and she utilized Mounjaro to assist with her weight loss, but many fans thought she’d gone too far after seeing pictures of the singer at the premiere.

Pop star Meghan Trainor reveals shocking weight loss transformation in new photos. (Photo: meghantrainor/Instagram)

Trainor attended the event with her husband, 33-year-old Daryl Sabara, wearing a black tank top-style blouse with a plunging front paired with white shorts. Her husband opted for an all-black ensemble.

Trainor and her husband have two children — Riley, 4, and Barry, who is 2.

After pictures of the singer-songwriter appeared on X, users weighed in on her dramatic transformation, and folks were shocked by he appearance.

“Well, I guess she’s not all about that base anymore,” joked one fan.

A few couldn’t help but notice her “awesome rack,” noting, “She did more than lose weight and get implants. Entire face had work. Eyes, nose, fillers, Botox. So might as well spill it all.”

meghan trainor at the premiere of "the paper" pic.twitter.com/tv8yqIaIKm — favs pop culture (@favspopculture) August 28, 2025

Another said, “Proportions seem way off. It’s just a little extreme. No shame in weight loss or using meds. Just looks odd that her breast looks as big as her head.”

More concerning fans asking about her “gaunt” look said, “What did she do to her face?”

One user exclaimed, “My Child, what were you thinking?”

According to the Daily Mail, Trainor began using the GLP-1 medication after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, and the drug helped the “Made You Look” singer with weight loss as well. She also worked with a dietitian.

“I don’t look like I did ten years ago,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me. I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great.”

While several fans thought Trainor looked great, they all seemed to be shocked by her appearance, and Trainor spoke about the comments she received when revealing her weight loss in April.

“‘It’s a little disheartening that so many of the questions (and comments) were focused on my body instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here,” she wrote. “This is what it’s like to be a woman in the music industry.”