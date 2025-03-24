‘Meghan OMG’: Meghan Trainor’s Unrecognizable Look After Dramatic Weight Loss Leaves Fans Stunned

Grammy Award-winning singer Meghan Trainor, 31, is flaunting a slimmer figure these days, leaving fans shocked at her dramatic weight loss.

The “All About That Bass” hitmaker ran to her Instagram page on March 14 to post a photo carousel. While Trainor was dressed in all white, kneeling in most photos, she can be seen smiling in one shot. In others, she zoomed in on her slimmer frame, causing social media users to have mixed reactions about the pop star’s transformation.

Pop star Meghan Trainor reveals shocking weight loss transformation in new photos. (Photo: Meghan Trainor/YouTube)

At first glance, two people wrote in her comment section wrote, “Meghan omg” and “NEW ERA ALREADY?? OMG SERVEEEEE.”

Meanwhile, Trainor’s diehard fans celebrated her new slimmed-down frame of the longtime healthy body image advocate.

“Just the prettiest woman in the world,” Meghan’s husband, “Spy Kids” actor Daryl Sabara, declared in the comment section. A fourth individual wrote, “You look so insanely amazing.”

However, there was a lot of unproven speculation that Trainor took advantage of the anti-diabetic and weight-loss medication Ozempic to shed the pounds.

“Where did all the bass go?” one person on Instagram asked, referring to Trainor’s “All About That Bass” single. A reply read, “Poor people get body positivity. Rich people get Ozempic.”

Additionally, someone suggested, “At least admit you’re on Ozempic @meghantrainor. It’s quite obvious.”

Trainor had defenders against the backlash for dropping weight. For instance, one of her followers commented, “What’s with the body shaming?? People lose weight, so what? Leave her alone, she did what was best for her, not society.”

In April 2023, Trainor spoke to People about her weight-loss journey after having her first child. A son named Riley was born via cesarean section on Feb. 8, 2021.

“I did it the healthy way, the long way, the one pound a week way. And it’s a proud accomplishment that I never thought I could ever do,” the former “Australian Idol” judge told the publication.

Holy shit…. I just came across @Meghan_Trainor's TikTok and did not realize how much weight she's lost over the years. She looks so damn good!! 🔥💯 #MeghanTrainor #TikTok #WeightLossTransformation #BodyPositivity pic.twitter.com/yj9TFAxtFw — Brandon Collins (@obrandoncollins) September 13, 2022

Trainor said, “Body image is always there, but I’m learning to rewire my brain” before later adding, “Whatever makes you feel the healthiest is where you should live.”

Following Riley’s birth in 2021, she and Sabara welcomed their second son two years later. Barry Bruce arrived on July 1, 2023.

According to the New York Post, Trainor’s 60 pound weight loss following Riley’s birth is the result of daily workouts and lifting weights that helped her get in shape.

The “No” singer” gave more details about her changeover in a March 2024 interview with People. She explained changing her fitness routine to prepare for The Timeless Tour, which kicked off in September 2024.

“I already told my household. I was like, ‘I am training for the Olympics, OK?’ I want to train and eat clean, and feel good when I’m dancing and singing. I don’t wanna be so winded, because right now, I’m winded,” Trainor recalled.

Meghan Trainor’s weight loss in 2016 vs. 2025. (Photos: @meghantrainor/Instagram)

While the Ozempic rumors persist, Trainor has discussed getting cosmetic enhancements in the past. In November 2024, she admitted to using Botox during an episode of her “Workin’ On It” podcast.

“I got too much Botox and I need help!” Trainor stated. The Nantucket, Massachusetts, native also claimed she cannot smile anymore.

Trainor confessed to her “Workin’ On It co-hosts, her spouse Sabara and brother Ryan Trainor, “Everywhere I go I cannot smile. My face hurts to smile, to even try.”

In March 2025, Trainor revealed to her 18.3 million Instagram followers that she underwent the knife to get silicone-based breast implants.

“I’ve thought about a breast augmentation for YEARS and with everything going on in my life I decided it was time to do something for ME,” Trainor captioned an Instagram video promoting the procedure.

Her glo up is so insane pic.twitter.com/iaKs0gxtr1 — LUCY♥︎ (@sizeziro) March 19, 2025

She added, “I’m absolutely in love with my results! I’m more confident than ever and I’m so happy that I made this decision.”

Trainor released her sixth studio album, “Timeless” in June 2024. That studio LP joined a discography that includes 2015’s “Title,” 2016’s “Thank You,” 2020’s “Treat Myself,” and 2022’s “Takin’ It Back.”

The Epic Records signee’s “All About That Bass” earned a Diamond Award from the Recording Industry Association of America for selling 10 million units.

“All About That Bass” also peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for eight weeks. The Kevin Kadish-produced record aided Trainor in taking home the Grammy for Best New Artist in 2016.