‘Donald Trump Is Saving Black People’: MAGA Woman Blocks Bus Lane to Defend D.C.Takeover, Then Exposed Her True Colors When the Camera Stopped Rolling

A white Trump supporter randomly pulled her car over to scream “Black people are killing Black people!” at a protest staged by political activists in Washington, D.C.

What she didn’t bargain for was that one member of the group was Russell Ellis, also known as Jolly Good Ginger, a wildly popular internet personality with millions of followers on social media.

A screen grab of a woman yelling at protesters. (Photo: Threads/ Jolly_Good_Ginger )

Wagging her finger and yelling out of her passenger-side window, the MAGA member seemed to come unglued upon seeing the group flying upside-down flags as an act of protest.

“We told her that this country is in distress because we have a military occupation,” explained Jolly Good Ginger in the now-viral video, referring to the federal takeover of Washington, D.C. The massive surge in federal law enforcement, including the National Guard and ICE, started on August 7 to fight crime, but many residents say they are now “living in fear,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser recently noted.

In the video, the woman blocked a city busway with her car to loudly and aggressively school the protestors on the D.C. takeover: “He is saving lives! Donald Trump is saving life by using the… National Guard to save Black people. Black people are killing Black people, ok?”

At this point, laughter erupted off-camera from the group whom Ellis identified as all military veterans. Ellis is an Army veteran himself and a self-described reformed racist. He noted that the frazzled woman spewed the “N-word” once he stopped filming.

One of the protestors cited the Posse Comitatus Act, which bars the military from participating in civilian law enforcement, with rare exceptions (such as a genuine rebellion). California Gov. Gavin Newsom is currently suing Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth under this act for deploying National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles during the ICE protests earlier this year.

But that knowledge fell on deaf ears as the woman continued to argue, her small dog by her side. Many observers couldn’t help but notice the dog looked completely nonplussed. “Poor pup! Probably tired of her nonsense!” said one on Threads.

But the confrontation wasn’t over just yet. Soon after, she hopped out of her car and flipped off all the veterans gathered there. As she walked back and forth in the street, she bellowed, “You know, f-ck you all.”

Ellis debriefed his viewers in the caption to his August 25 post, writing, “This lady randomly stopped and went full racist. After I stopped recording, she yelled the n-word harder out of the car as she drove off.”

“There’s no universe where I can take someone like this seriously. None,” replied one person on Threads. Over on Instagram, another said, “Nothing more humiliating than an old white woman lecturing about what Black people need. We have so much work to do.”