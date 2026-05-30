‘Way Too Emotional’: A Pennsylvania Man Heard Three Words From His Wife and Started Tearing the House Down While His Family Was Still Inside

If you’re trying to win your girl back, maybe don’t do what one Pennsylvania man did. He is accused of trying to demolish his family’s home after his wife told him their marriage was over.

Eric Pierwsza, 48, is accused of using a Kubota excavator to rip apart the rear of his home, CBS News reported. His wife and two daughters were inside at the time.

One man is accused of trying to use an excavator to tear his family’s home down. (Photo: CBS News)

This happened in Buffalo Township on Tuesday.

Investigators told CBS News the damage was so severe that there are concerns about the home’s structural integrity.

“I’d like to know what she said to him because I’ll make sure I don’t say it,” a neighbor told CBS News. “Forty-two years I’ve been married, but I’ve never threatened to tear the house down.”

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CBS News reported Pierwsza came home drunk and began arguing with his wife. She told police that’s when she said their marriage was over.

Investigators told CBS News he responded, “If it’s over, I’ll tear the house down.”

Moments later, police said Pierwsza climbed into the excavator and began tearing into the house.

The Washington Times reported the couple was already separated.

Many online were shocked by how this man suddenly seemed to snap.

“Men are way too emotional,” @joeylumberjack_ wrote on Instagram.

“Fragile male ego strikes again,” @dave_mann33 added.

“Men are too emotional to lead a house, let alone a nation,” @nataliebencivenga wrote.

“What a totally normal reaction; no wonder she left,” @austinm3294 added.

One man who knows Pierwsza described him to CBS News as a big outdoorsman. He said he was shocked by the charges.

Pierwsza is charged with recklessly endangering another person, creating catastrophe, and disorderly conduct.

CBS News reported his wife filed a protection-from-abuse order after the incident.