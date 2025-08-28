‘You Haven’t Got Our Permission’: White Woman Calls Security for Black Travel Vlogger Filming Herself at Airport After Stepping Into Video Several Times

Countless people snap photos or shoot videos while in airports, whether they’re excited about the adventures to come or simply documenting their travels.

But when a Black woman filmed herself recently for her YouTube channel in a Thailand airport, she was continually harassed by a white British traveler, who followed her around and reportedly alerted three separate security guards.

Casey_baby2.0 says she was filming a video for YouTube when a woman stepped into the frame. (Photo: TikTok/casey_baby2.0)

The video is now on TikTok and is quickly gaining traction. Many are perceiving this as another example of unwarranted everyday racism, even though the British woman never explicitly mentioned the other woman’s race.

Casey Sharp is a Black single mother of two who has recently moved to Thailand from Florida.

Disgruntled White Man Pours Pitcher of Water on Street Preacher’s Sound System, Setting Off Viral Confrontation

While at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, she began filming for her social media channels and spoke directly into her phone.

Background strangers were hardly noticeable in the video that she posted to TikTok, and the pink-clad British woman appeared in the frame for just a moment. Despite this, the woman quickly grew angry after being caught on camera in the background and ordered Casey to delete it on the spot.

“You haven’t got our permission to film us,” she stated after wandering into the shot. She seemed to be traveling with a teenager and a man, who were not even visible in the video until the British woman began following Casey around. At first, Casey brushed off the complaint, hoping the scuffle would blow over. Unfortunately, it just got worse.

“I’m not going to have this discussion with you,” the shocked mother told the hot and bothered Briton. “You can lower your voice… talking to me in front of my children. ’Cause I’m not deleting anything out of my phone that I paid the bill for.”

The woman made a beeline for security and could be heard out of frame, describing Casey’s attire, pointing out her pink backpack, and also saying “disgusting!” She then appeared to follow Casey through the airport. “You don’t like it, then don’t stand behind me. Simple. Stand somewhere else,” Casey told the woman.

Commenters on the video also noticed that the British traveler simply could not walk away.

“OMG not them walking up to be in the camera,” read a sympathetic comment on the video. “[They’re] fully following you. That was too much,” quipped another.

Of course, nearly all airports have security cameras filming every corner of the facility, which many people pointed out. “Wait until she finds out there’s cameras everywhere,” wrote a commenter, who must have been rolling their eyes as they typed.

“Girl, they swear we care about them and don’t,” stated another.

Apparently, the airport security guards didn’t care either. Luckily, in a follow-up video, the Florida native said that all three security guards laughed off the British woman’s complaints, as it’s legal to film in a public place in Thailand, just as it is in the United States and the U.K., as long as you are not harassing or stalking someone. In this case, it seems the tables were turned.

Even if Casey had wanted to put her phone down, she felt compelled to keep filming. “Now I’m really going to film, for my safety,” she said, later adding that “As long as you’re Black, you’re always going to have somebody in your business.”