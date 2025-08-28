‘You’re Going to Pay for It!: Disgruntled White Man Pours Pitcher of Water on Street Preacher’s Sound System, Setting Off Viral Confrontation

An angry resident flipped out on a Black street performer who was singing gospel tunes on an Oakland, California, street corner this week.

Pressure P, who describes herself as a “trap Evangalist,” had set up an amplified speaker on Jefferson Street in the Civic Center area of Oakland, a mixed-use zone with apartment complexes next to towering office buildings.

An elderly man confronts another man after he pours water on a woman’s speaker. (Photos: TikTok/Pressure P)

Instead of filing a noise complaint through the appropriate channels, a white man exited his building, walked across the street holding a blender full of water, and proceeded to douse the singer’s speaker, destroying her equipment and her Bible.

An elderly Black man bravely came to her defense, and Pressure P captured the tense encounter on film.

“You’re wrong and you know you’re wrong,” yelled the man. Pressure P later identified him as a neighbor. “You’re not supposed to do that. If anything, call the police… don’t destroy our sh*t!”

White Man Hurls Racist Slurs and Spits at Black Man, Seconds Later, Karma Hits Hard in Viral Video

Beyond drenching her speaker and Bible, it was the man’s dismissive tone that set people off in the comments on TikTok, where her video has garnered thousands of views.

“Right, cause I’ve done that and nothing happens, so sure, have fun,” the white man replied sarcastically before stating that if she wanted a replacement, she’d have to send him a receipt. Pressure P noted in a follow-up video that she only encountered the man once, a year before, and he “walked up on me super aggressive… cussing me out.”

But this time, her Black neighbor wouldn’t back down: “That costs money, man, and you’re going to pay for it.”

The situation took an even more bizarre turn when the harasser implied the singer had Tourette’s syndrome, a neurological disorder characterized by vocal tics and involuntary movements. He added, “Do you know what Tourette’s is? No.”

“I have Tourette’s, and I’m going to Tourette’s your ass,” replied the man who came to her defense.

“OG was not playing with him,” cheered one person in the comments. “Finally, someone speaking up for the women,” enthused another. “He is such a king for protecting you. That could have escalated differently,” said a third member of his fan club.

In Oakland, any amplified music or noise on a public sidewalk requires a Sound Amplification Permit from the city; otherwise, it is prohibited and considered a nuisance.

It’s unclear if Pressure P, who goes by Godgirlpeezy on social media, ever obtained one, as the man destroyed her equipment without asking.

In the video, she can be heard threatening to call the police, turning the tables on her harasser, and she later confirmed on TikTok that she reported him for destruction of property and plans to take him to small claims court after he brushed off a demand letter.

In the meantime, Pressure P assured her followers that she’s “hitting the block again this weekend. I’m pulling up, I’m walking up, I’m standing up.”