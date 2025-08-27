‘Ooo, That’s Assault!’: Unhinged Woman Kicks Gate Agent, Smashes Monitor After Being Left Off Standby Flight, Then Has the Audacity to Call for Cops

Shocking video footage shows a woman’s violent outburst at a Florida airport, including the moments when she lashed out at Southwest Airlines gate agents and destroyed their equipment in the process.

Local reports say the incident happened in the Southwest concourse at the Orlando International Airport on Aug. 14.



Selomit Velez-Rodriguez was arrested after she had an explosive meltdown at an Orlando airport. (Photos: YouTube screenshot/Fox 35 Orlando)

The video shows the woman yelling at one of the Southwest gate agents, then violently kicking him, eliciting audible reactions from onlookers, including one woman who says, “Ooo, that’s assault.”

Florida Teacher Under Fire After Video Shows Him Body Slamming Teen Girl During Musical Chairs, Leaving Her with Broken Ribs and Concussion

“Motherf***** are you kidding me?!” the woman can be heard saying in the video. “Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? I need to go and bury my brother!”

She continues yelling, then begins hitting their computers. Both employees clear the desk as the woman’s rage continues.

“Two flights wasted!” she fumes, while trailing after one of the agents. “Three planes! After 45 minutes!”

Then she stands in the middle of the concourse and repeatedly yells, “Call the police!”

“For who?!” someone yells back.

“I have my rights! That’s what I want! The police!” the woman shouts at one bystander.

She starts yelling at onlookers, returns to the gate counter, and smashes a computer monitor once more, knocking it off the desk.

She’s seen milling around the gate, and at one point, pointing her finger at the agent, she kicked as he returned to the desk.

A passenger who witnessed the chaotic scene told Storyful that the woman’s meltdown occurred after she did not make the standby list for three flights.

“She tried to get in through the gate after it closed, and they asked her to stop,” the passenger told Storyful.

An Orlando Police Department spokesman told People that officers were called to the airport around 9:30 p.m. for a battery report.

“Witnesses told officers that the suspect, identified as Selomit Velez-Rodriguez… attempted to disrupt the boarding process of a flight, struck an airline employee, and damaged a computer monitor and keyboard valued at more than $1,000,” police said.

When police tried to walk Velez-Rodriguez out of the airport, she “tried to pull away from the officers.”

She’s been charged with battery, criminal mischief, and resisting an officer without violence.

According to WOFL, her bond was reduced to $5,000, and she was released from jail and allowed to return home to Illinois.