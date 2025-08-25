‘Keep Our Name Out of Your Mouth!’: Trump Calls Wes Moore ‘Nasty and Provocative’ and His Clap Back Leaves the Internet in Shambles

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and President Donald Trump are going head-to-head on social media about crime in Baltimore as tensions heat up over the president’s suggestion to expand his federal crime crackdown to major cities where he says violent crime is booming.
Trump introduced his federal takeover of Washington, D.C., earlier this month and said he might deploy National Guard troops to other major cities like Baltimore, Chicago, and New York City, where he claims violent crime has run amok.
In response, Moore invited Trump to do a walkthrough of Baltimore to see the city firsthand, touting the double-digit drop in homicides and other violent incidents.
In a more detailed letter, Moore said that when he voiced concerns about Trump’s federal crackdown in D.C., the president “insulted” him “personally from the Oval Office,” citing the attacks Trump aimed at the mayors of the major cities he named.
Trump answered the letter with a TruthSocial post saying that Moore’s tone in the invitation was “nasty and provocative,” and said he’d prefer to clean up the “crime disaster” in “out of control and crime ridden, Baltimore” before doing a walking tour of the city.
He also falsely claimed that he approved funds for the restoration of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge following the deadly boat collision in March 2024, when those emergency funds were approved under the Biden administration.
Still, Trump threatened to pull that funding for the rebuild, which has not gotten underway yet. Officials estimate it will take four years to complete construction on a new bridge.
Moore responded to Trump’s post with some feisty social media jabs referencing previous accusations that the president lied when he evaded the Vietnam War draft over bone spurs. Trump has denied those allegations.
Moore also sounded off about Trump’s comments at a public event in Baltimore.
“Donald Trump. If you are not willing to walk our communities, keep our name out of your mouth. If you are not willing to stand with our people, keep our name out of your mouth,” Moore said.
