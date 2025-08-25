‘Keep Our Name Out of Your Mouth!’: Trump Calls Wes Moore ‘Nasty and Provocative’ and His Clap Back Leaves the Internet in Shambles

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and President Donald Trump are going head-to-head on social media about crime in Baltimore as tensions heat up over the president’s suggestion to expand his federal crime crackdown to major cities where he says violent crime is booming.

Trump introduced his federal takeover of Washington, D.C., earlier this month and said he might deploy National Guard troops to other major cities like Baltimore, Chicago, and New York City, where he claims violent crime has run amok.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (Photo: Getty Images)

In response, Moore invited Trump to do a walkthrough of Baltimore to see the city firsthand, touting the double-digit drop in homicides and other violent incidents.

.@POTUS, I heard Baltimore was on your mind.



We wanted to send you a formal invitation to join @MayorBMScott, @BaltimoreSAO, our local electeds, law enforcement, and community for a public safety walk next month. Whatever date works best for you!



We hope you'll come to see how… — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) August 21, 2025

In a more detailed letter, Moore said that when he voiced concerns about Trump’s federal crackdown in D.C., the president “insulted” him “personally from the Oval Office,” citing the attacks Trump aimed at the mayors of the major cities he named.

‘Someone Call HR’: Donald Trump Tries Praising Kristi Noem with Pet Name In Public But Sets Off Social Media Firestorm Instead

Trump answered the letter with a TruthSocial post saying that Moore’s tone in the invitation was “nasty and provocative,” and said he’d prefer to clean up the “crime disaster” in “out of control and crime ridden, Baltimore” before doing a walking tour of the city.

He also falsely claimed that he approved funds for the restoration of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge following the deadly boat collision in March 2024, when those emergency funds were approved under the Biden administration.

Still, Trump threatened to pull that funding for the rebuild, which has not gotten underway yet. Officials estimate it will take four years to complete construction on a new bridge.

Moore responded to Trump’s post with some feisty social media jabs referencing previous accusations that the president lied when he evaded the Vietnam War draft over bone spurs. Trump has denied those allegations.

President Bone Spurs will do anything to get out of walking – even if that means spouting off more lies about the progress we’re making on public safety in Maryland.



Hey Donald, we can get you a golf cart if that makes things easier. Just let my team know. — Wes Moore (@iamwesmoore) August 24, 2025

Did Donald Trump, the President of the United States, lie about an injury to dodge the Vietnam draft? — Wes Moore (@iamwesmoore) August 24, 2025

Moore also sounded off about Trump’s comments at a public event in Baltimore.

“Donald Trump. If you are not willing to walk our communities, keep our name out of your mouth. If you are not willing to stand with our people, keep our name out of your mouth,” Moore said.