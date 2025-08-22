‘Now THAT’S a Thirst Trap!’: John Stamos Shares Shirtless Photo That Has Fans Zooming In

John Stamos just proved that turning 62 never looked so good. The beloved “Full House” star celebrated his milestone birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 19, treating fans to a steamy rooftop shower photo that had social media buzzing and hearts racing across the internet.

The forever heartthrob shared the jaw-dropping image from his birthday celebration at the Bowery Hotel in New York City. Stripped down to nothing but black Calvin Klein briefs, Stamos, who recently attended an event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, flaunted his impressively maintained physique while enjoying an outdoor shower under the Manhattan skyline.

John Stamos’ steamy 62nd birthday thirst trap had fans and celebrities going wild on social media. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

The photo captured him mid-rinse, water cascading over his toned abs and biceps, creating what can only be described as the ultimate birthday thirst trap.

His caption perfectly matched the playful mood of the moment, writing on Instagram: “A rooftop birthday shower in NYC to start the day, and the love of family and friends to carry me through. At 62, I’ve learned the best things in life can’t be washed away…laughter, love, and gratitude. Thank you for every wish and every year. I don’t take a single drop for granted.”

The clever wordplay wasn’t lost on his followers, who appreciated both the visual treat and his funny sense of humor.

The response from fans was immediate and enthusiastic, with comments flooding in from admirers who couldn’t believe the actor’s ageless appearance.

One follower perfectly captured the collective reaction, writing, “Lawd Have Mercy,” cleverly invoking his Uncle Jesse catchphrase from the iconic ABC sitcom.

Another fan was equally direct in their appreciation, commenting, “Now THAT’S a thirst trap!”

The sentiment was echoed throughout the comments section, with another admirer noting, “Happy Birthday, John. You make 62 look pretty damn good!”

One fan continued to express their amazement at his ageless appearance, writing, “Aging like fine wine. Happy birthday!”

Celebrity friends and former co-stars also joined the birthday celebration online.

Former Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure, now 49, sent heartfelt wishes with a sweet message: “Happy birthday uncle J.”

The affectionate nickname referenced their on-screen family dynamic that endeared them to millions of viewers during the show’s original nine-year run and its Netflix sequel, “Fuller House,” which aired from 2016 to 2020.

Musician and singer Richard Marx couldn’t resist adding his own playful commentary to the post, writing, “Look at you up there making folks thirsty! Happy birthday bro!”

The birthday celebration extended beyond just the one viral post, which received almost 40,000 likes in one day.

Stamos’ longtime friend and “Full House” co-star Dave Coulier, who once did voiceover work for Richard Pryor, dedicated an entire Instagram tribute to commemorate the occasion, sharing multiple photos of their decades-long friendship.

Coulier’s heartfelt caption read: “Happy birthday @johnstamos we’ve had Fun, Fun, Fun and so many laughs for so many years. I love you, my brother.”

The tribute highlighted years of memories between the two actors and the genuine bond formed on the beloved sitcom. In 2024, their friendship drew controversy when Stamos wore a bald cap alongside his friend, who had revealed a stage-3 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis.

Wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos also joined the birthday festivities with her own Instagram post featuring family photos with their 7-year-old son Billy.

Her message was filled with love and admiration: “You say every day is your birthday and we do love to celebrate you all days, always, all ways! But today, we’ll do a little extra. Don’t understand how you don’t age with every passing year, but you do. Here’s some favorite moments recently. Love You Love!”

Congrats to new parents John Stamos & wife Caitlin McHugh #NotJustanUncleAnymore pic.twitter.com/d0yvZdeQGW — LA Shorts International Film Festival (@LAshortsFest) April 16, 2018

So, what’s the secret to Stamos’ ageless appearance? In a 2025 interview with Us Weekly published on his birthday, the actor revealed his surprisingly simple routine.

“I don’t do a lot. I wash my face. I work out three or four times a week,” he explained.

He credits his sobriety, which began a decade ago, as a crucial factor in his vitality, “I stopped drinking 10 years ago. That’s why I’m alive. I never would have met my wife if I was still drinking.”

Perhaps most importantly, Stamos attributes his youthful energy to his family life.

“Getting married and having a child, that’s kept me young and kept me alive. I think that’s helped with my longevity,” he shared. Having young son Billy has particularly impacted his perspective: “Having a young son helps. I am getting old, although I don’t feel it.”

With the avalanche of birthday wishes and compliments on his looks, John Stamos shows he has mastered the art of graceful aging. He continues to embrace his playful spirit. At the same time, he maintains a deep connection with fans who have followed his career for decades. This outpouring is proof of this.