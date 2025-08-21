‘What’s Wrong with Y’all, Man?’: MAGA Loses It After Cracker Barrel Removes White Man from Logo, Slams Company for Wokeness

Cracker Barrel’s new logo change has sparked a firestorm on social media, particularly among MAGA supporters who are slamming the redesign.

When the Southern country-themed restaurant opened in 1969, it initially had a text-only logo. In 1977, the company added an image of a man resting against a barrel.

Now, after nearly 50 years, the restaurant is revisiting its brand roots with a new text-only logo that emulates its original design and does away with the man and the barrel imagery.

An exterior view of a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. Cracker Barrel Old Country announced that it is open on Thanksgiving and is offering a Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Turkey Family Dinner, which serves four to six people for $104.99. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

In a press release, Cracker Barrel announced that the new logo was part of its “All the More” campaign that introduces new menu items, refreshed restaurant remodels, and “an enhanced brand look and feel.”

The company added that its new logo “is now rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all.”

Racist Trolls Swarm Abby Phillip Online After She Schools Jillian Michaels About Slavery; One Remark Crossed the Line

On “Good Morning America,” Company CEO Julie Fels Masino said that the reception the company has received so far about the rebrand has been “overwhelmingly positive.”

However, social media is showing some less-than-favorable feedback to the new logo.

At a remodeled Cracker Barrel. I hate it. pic.twitter.com/B5AqjRpff1 — Coach Duggs (@CoachDuggs) August 3, 2025

Company rebrands and campaigns have become cultural flashpoints in recent years, some of which have drawn backlash from conservatives who have likened changes to “wokeness.”

The reactions to Cracker Barrel’s new logo are no different. Wide-ranging responses and criticisms from conservatives have poured in on social media.

“Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Masino should face charges for this crime against humanity,” @EndWokeness wrote of the rebrand on X to its 1.5 million followers.

MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson called the new logo “absolutely horrible.”

People can’t afford housing, groceries, and are going bankrupt if they get cancer.



So naturally, conservatives are mad about Cracker Barrel’s logo. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) August 20, 2025

Some people recalled Bud Light’s 2023 campaign partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaey, which sparked a boycott among conservatives that plummeted the beer company’s sales.

“Well now @CrackerBarrel is the Bud Light of formerly great restaurants,” one X user wrote.

Another user posted a picture of Masino with a clown wig and commented, “Cracker Barrel … the Bud Light of Barrels.”

White people are losing their mind over this Cracker Barrel logo change lmao. What’s wrong with yall man? 😂 — Big Unc (@Brokequan9378) August 21, 2025

Some people went after the restaurant remodel, stating that the more minimalistic aesthetic takes away from the chain and country store’s Southern charm and nostalgia factor.

“This logo change and rebranding is SO STUPID!! Cracker Barrel is UNAPOLOGETICLY SOUTHERN!! It’s supposed to feel like you’re stopping in at your Mawmaws house! I HATE minimalism I have always hated minimalism,” one Reddit user wrote.