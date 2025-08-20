‘That’s Very Disturbing’: Off-Duty Georgia Cop Thought He Could Flee the Scene After Allegedly Killing a Black Man—Two Days Later He Got a Rude Awakening

A high-ranking, award-winning cop from Georgia apparently thought he could get away with killing a Black man in a hit-and-run crash on an interstate last week — fleeing the scene after allegedly striking and killing Terrell Lowdermilk, who was standing on the side of the road exchanging information with another driver after a minor fender bender.

But Milton Police Lt. Christopher Bradshaw ended up arrested two days later after Marietta Police Department tracked him down.

Bradshaw was also fired from the Milton Police Department on Monday, ending a 14-year career where he was celebrated on the department’s Facebook page as a top-notch investigator over the years; solving cases, winning awards and earning promotions.

Terrell Lowdermilk (left) was killed in a hit-and-run crash last week in Georgia. The man who allegedly killed him, Christopher Bradshaw (bottom right) was a lieutenant with the Milton Police Department but has since been charged with felonies and fired from his job. (Photos: gofundme.com/f/help-us-honor-terrell-lowdermilks-life, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office)

But now the 48-year-old former cop is facing felony charges of homicide by vehicle and hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death and remains in jail as of this writing with no bond, according to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office website.

Bradshaw was off-duty at the time of the crash and was perhaps under the influence, but that will be nearly impossible to prove since he was arrested two days later.

But the charges he is facing can send him to prison for up to 15 years if convicted, according to Georgia state law.

The incident took place at about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 13 while Lowdermilk, a 36-year-old commercial truck driver, was exchanging insurance information with another tractor trailer driver on an exit ramp of Interstate 75 after a minor fender fender, local media reported.

The vehicle that struck Lowdermilk was identified as a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado which are common trucks in Georgia.

However, investigators connected Bradshaw to the crash through debris from his truck that carried traceable serial numbers, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Also playing a role in his arrest were traffic camera footage, witness interviews and the Cobb County Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time,” the Milton Police Department said in a statement to local media.

“While we cannot provide further comment due to the ongoing investigation being led by the Marietta Police Department, we remain committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the trust of our community.”

Family Reaction

Lowdermilk’s death has left his family devastated who have launched a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses and to help his mother, Cindy Hayes, “through this unimaginable loss.”

The Go Fund Me was launched by Lowdermilk’s cousin, Olivia Harris, who described her cousin as an ambitious man dedicated to his job and his family, who live in Tennessee.

Terrell had a rare gift; he could light up any room just by walking into it. His warm, infectious laugh could soften even the sternest face, and his presence made everyone feel at ease. He was more than just a good man; he was a son, a brother, a cousin, and a friend whose love and loyalty ran deep.

A proud young Black man, Terrell believed in honoring the past while keeping his eyes firmly on the future. He worked tirelessly, often clocking over 40 hours a week, not for material gain, but to fulfill a dream: retiring his mother and building a better life for both of them. His dedication came from witnessing the strength of his mom, Cindy Hayes, who gave everything she had to provide for him and his brother, Calvin Lowdermilk.

Lowdermilk’s father, Terence Lowdermilk, was outraged when he learned the man who allegedly killed his son was a police officer.

“That’s very disturbing, you know? … He violated his oath. What kind of example does that make to the public?” Terence Lowdermilk in an interview with WSB-TV.

“When you become a police officer, you take an oath to protect and serve your community. Officers are held to a higher standard, whether on or off duty, and the public entrusts them with their lives.”

His mother also expressed the same sentiments.

“Our family is deeply saddened and grieving the loss of Terrell, whose life was stolen in such a senseless act—one committed by the very institution meant to protect him,” Cindy Hayes told WSB-TV.

The family’s Go Fund Me has so far raised $4,660, with a goal of raising $24,000.

Atlanta Black Star has reached out to his family for more details but they have not yet responded.