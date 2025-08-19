‘I’ll Slap You!’: White Florida Man Harasses Black Father and Toddler In the Lobby of Their Own Building, Questions If They Belong There

It’s the latest viral video showing a white person attempting to police a Black man for no apparent reason. This time, the Black father and his toddler-aged son were waiting for an Uber in the lobby of their upscale residential building in Miami to go to the airport for an early flight.

The father, who goes by Jeezy Diamond on social media, was taken aback when another resident of the building happened upon them in the lobby, dressed in compression pants and apparently on his way to a workout.

A video screenshot shows a man in a confrontation. (Photo: TikTok/jeezy_diamond)

But instead of greeting his neighbors, the “male Karen” questioned why the father and son were there, implying they had broken into the building. He even went so far as to call “security.”

“It’s 4 am and me and my son have a 6 am flight,” he wrote in the caption. “Some random man walks up to me and asks if me or my son lives in the building, and if not, we need to leave now. I couldn’t believe it!!”

@jeezy_diamond Its 4am me and my son have a 6am flight were sitting down just waiting on our uber and some random man walks up to me and asks if me or my son lives in the building and if not we need to leave now i couldn’t believe it‼️ ♬ original sound – Jeezy

“He thinks you’re stealing with luggage and a child?” wrote one shocked TikTok user, followed by “straight up racism,” echoing the sentiment of many. “They are always trying to police us. It’s exhausting!” wrote another.

As the 2-year-old played on the lobby couch, the white man called security on Diamond, who is a custom jewelry designer and entrepreneur. In the video, which was posted over the weekend, the father addressed his viewers seemingly out of earshot of the man. “This loser harassing me,” he narrated. “I’ll slap you. I’ll palm your bald head, like this… with your tights on.”

When the man approached Jeezy to argue, he refused to entertain the harassment and immediately shut him down, repeatedly telling him to “shut up” before the video ended.

The comments erupted in support for his no-nonsense attitude when dealing with the neighbor, and many found Diamond’s commentary funny. “Say it louder! This is the energy match they need,” enthused one. “The roast of his life,” said another, followed by “That palm your bald head with your tights on made me holler.”

While Diamond didn’t directly comment on the interaction, his next video showed his young son sitting on top of rolling luggage as he was whisked through the airport to catch their plane.