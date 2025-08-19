‘You Sold Us Out!’: Angry Crowd Drowns Out Trump Ally Elise Stefanik, Twice Derailing Her Speech to Honor Late Public Servant

Elise Stefanik had barely stepped to the microphone when the boos rained down. What was supposed to be a solemn moment to honor a beloved official in Plattsburgh, New York, instead became a public spectacle as angry constituents shouted her down — not once, but twice — leaving the congresswoman visibly frustrated and scrambling to regain control.

The scene unfolded Monday at the Clinton County Government Center, where a building was being renamed in honor of the late John Zurlo, a clerk and community leader remembered for five decades of public service.

The audience was stacked with family, local dignitaries, and longtime friends of Zurlo. But it was Stefanik, the fourth-ranking House Republican and a top Trump ally, who became the focus of public derision.

“You sold us out!” protesters yelled as Stefanik began her remarks. Loud jeers drowned her out until she was forced to pause. When she tried again later in the ceremony, the cycle repeated — boos, chants, and signs waved in her face.

One protester’s video of Stefanik being heckled, widely circulated online, summed it up bluntly: “Elise Stefanik won’t meet with her constituents but thought she could use the dedication of the Plattsburgh government building as a photo op without pushback. Fail.”

A Threads post about the event was followed by a comments section filled with angry reactions aimed at Stefanik.

“This is my home city, where I was born. My children were born here as well, so was my father and his father before him! The North country deserves so much better than this bootlicking disaster,” one person wrote. “She cares nothing about her constituents. She cares nothing about the people. It is exhausting, watching my family and friends vote for people who don’t give a sh-t about them!”

Protesters, who organizers said represented more than half of the audience, came to the event armed with specific grievances. “Well, Elise has not shown up in our district for months and months,” said Mavis Agnew, a local resident. “She won’t hold a town hall, she won’t take questions. She’s never in her office. People show up at her office constantly, doors closed. Her representatives and her employees won’t talk to her. So this was her first appearance, the first opportunity we had to let her know we’re unhappy.”

Others cited recent funding cuts and their potential impact on rural health care. “We’re all represented by Stefanik,” said Jesse Murnane, another protester. “And with the recent cuts that have just been passed, we’re all going to be affected by rural hospitals. Hudson Headwaters potentially being affected, our only clinics available to patients. That’s important to me.”

The confrontation revealed the overwhelming anxieties as sweeping Medicaid cuts threaten the survival of rural hospitals across the country. In Missouri, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley — who voted for the package that included the cuts — recently introduced the Protect Medicaid and Rural Hospitals Act to roll back Trump’s policy, boost funding, and double a new rural health fund. His reversal highlights the political heat lawmakers are facing in communities where Medicaid dollars keep hospital doors open.

The jeering continued even as other speakers, including Assemblyman Billy Jones, took the podium. Jones praised Zurlo as “always, always on as a public servant,” and called the renaming “a testimony to what it means to be a true officer.” Zurlo’s family members also spoke, struggling at times to compete with calls from the crowd demanding Stefanik hold a town hall.

After the event, Stefanik expressed outrage. “Today’s event was about honoring John Zurlo,” she told reporters. “It is a disgusting disgrace that this is what the far left does. Rather than understanding that his family has been through a tremendous amount. It was about honoring his legacy.” On social media, she later called the protest “shameful.”

For Stefanik, the episode underscored the tension between her rise on the national stage and her growing disconnect at home. Once known as a moderate, she has reinvented herself as one of Donald Trump’s fiercest defenders, an evolution that has boosted her visibility in Washington but alienated portions of her district.

Her most prominent foray into the spotlight came during Trump’s first impeachment hearings in 2019, where she aggressively defended him and became a MAGA star overnight. She has since doubled down at every turn: objecting to the 2020 election results, backing Trump before he formally announced his reelection campaign, and more recently leading a campaign against university leaders — including her own alma mater, Harvard.

Claudine Gay, the embattled president of the university, ultimately resigned after Stefanik pressed her during a congressional hearing over anti-Semitism, a move that cemented her national profile but also drew criticism from academics and Democrats.

Her loyalty to Trump has been rewarded. At Mar-a-Lago fundraisers, Trump has singled her out as a “great defender,” and last year she openly angled to be on his shortlist for vice president.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference last year, she mentioned Trump no fewer than 25 times in a single speech.

“I will never underestimate the power of you. Because I know, like President Donald J. Trump knows, that we work for you,” Stefanik told the cheering crowd.

But in Plattsburgh this week, the crowd was anything but cheering.

The protest capped off a tumultuous stretch for Stefanik back home. Just last week, she and state Sen. Dan Stec were locked in a public feud with the local GOP chair, Jerika Manning, in a battle over who should run for an open Assembly seat. And she continues to face criticism for having vouched for George Santos in 2022 despite widespread rumors of his lies.

Still, Stefanik remains firmly tethered to Trump, seeing her future more in his orbit than in placating restless voters in upstate New York.