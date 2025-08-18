‘Calling All Uncle Toms!’: Black Fox News Commentator Shredded for Praising Trump’s D.C. Crackdown as a Win for Black Americans as Number of Arrests Climbs to Over 300

Black news commentator Horace Cooper, the chairman of Project 21 and a senior fellow with the National Center for Public Policy Research, is under fire for defending President Donald Trump’s use of the military to reduce crime in Washington, D.C., and potentially other Democratic-led cities.

In an interview on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” on Aug. 13, guest host Brian Kilmeade asked Cooper why the president is picking Black cities to deploy the military, and, some may add, under the guise of fighting crime.

“The President isn’t picking Black cities. The president is trying to solve a problem, and it happens that Black Americans who didn’t give him a majority of their votes are going to be the beneficiaries,” Cooper insisted.

Horace Cooper, in an interview on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” on Aug. 13, guest with Brian Kilmeade. (Photo: X/Acyn)

He then tried to draw a comparison between OPEC setting oil prices with no concern for how prices impact middle and lower-income people, with Democratic leaders of American cities wanting to maintain the status quo when it comes to fighting crime.

“Because if you can show that these commonsense approaches will solve the problem in Washington, D.C., other cities will soon start getting asked, ‘Why aren’t you solving our problems?’”

“If you believe this to be true, I want to talk to you about some swamp land I have!” X user David Clanin posted.

“Yes. It’s just coincidental racism,” another X user wrote.

“’Be angry at the racist that voted for Trump’ I’m mad at black ppl like this defending it,” still another angry social media user pointed out.

“Calling all Uncle Toms! Calling all Uncle Toms! Uncle Don wants you. He needs you to help convince Black people that he loves them and only wants the best for them. Tim Scott and Byron Donalds can’t fight this fight alone! Sign up now!! Fox News is waiting!” this X user blasted.

Trump declared a public safety emergency in the nation’s capital on Monday, announcing he was deploying the National Guard to help fight “violent crime.” In an unprecedented move, he justified the takeover under an obscure provision of the 1973 Home Rule Act, which allows the president to usurp the city’s police department for up to 30 days under “conditions of an emergency nature.”

After 30 days, Congress has to pass a joint resolution to extend the operation.

Trump deployed some 1,500 National Guard members across the city as of Aug. 7, according to 7News.

Since then, authorities have arrested more than 300 people. Charges include assault, distribution of a controlled substance, drug possession, weapons violations, DUI, stalking and immigration violations, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a press briefing.

“This is only the beginning. Over the course of the next month, the Trump administration will relentlessly pursue and arrest every violent criminal in the District who breaks the law, undermines public safety, and endangers law-abiding Americans,” Leavitt said.

It seems this is only the beginning, though, of public outrage after D.C. police and federal agents set up a random roadblock Wednesday night along the city’s busy 14th Street corridor, known for its bars and restaurants.

Community residents lined both sides of the street, cursing out law enforcement for several hours as officers stopped drivers at the checkpoint.

CNN reported people were yelling, “Shame,” “You are the criminals” and “Get the f**k out of here.”

Others yelled, “Take off your mask!” at some of the federal agents who were wearing masks to cover their faces.