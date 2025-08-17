‘He Has the Nerve’: Donald Trump’s White House Slip Has Fans Roasting Him for Turning Into Exactly What He Mocked Joe Biden For

A video from a White House event during the spring has captured widespread attention, showing what appears to be President Donald Trump fighting off drowsiness.

The footage has sparked everything from playful memes to genuine conversations about why he seems to always be tired.

Trump appeared drowsy during Melania’s speech in viral footage, sparking social media reactions about whether his age adds to him being tired while on the job. ((Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The latest incident that caught widespread attention occurred during first lady Melania Trump’s Mother’s Day remarks at the White House on May 8.

As the first lady delivered a tribute to America’s military mothers, cameras captured President Trump appearing to battle drowsiness. The footage, which spread rapidly on TikTok and across other platforms, shows the president blinking heavily, fighting to keep his eyes open as his wife spoke beside him.

‘Wake Up Grandpa, It’s Time to Eat’: Donald Trump Caught Nodding Off and MAGA Has Nothing to Say, Critics Call Out the Hypocrisy Loud and Clear After ‘Sleepy Joe’ Banter

Social media users were quick to respond with a mixture of humor and pointed observations.

The concerned voices were also present, with one social media user asking, “Why is our President falling asleep?” capturing the sentiment of those who view these moments as potentially concerning rather than merely amusing.

Another observer offered a more affectionate take, writing, “Aw! President Grandpa needs a nap.”

“I never want to hear about Sleepy Joe ever again! Trump is literally dozing off as his wife is speaking! Either he’s really tired or he’s bored as hell with what she has to say! Sleepy Don,” one person tweeted, referencing the nickname Trump previously used for his predecessor.

Others were more direct in their assessment, with one user commenting, “And he has the nerve to call Biden “sleepy”.

I never want to hear about Sleepy Joe ever again! Trump is literally dozing off as his wife is speaking! Either he’s really tired or he’s bored as hell with what she has to say! Sleepy Don😆😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/rySJ3br1Pl — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) May 10, 2025

Some supporters defended the president’s moments of apparent fatigue, with one user noting that “Lol, MAGA will claim he’s not sleepy, he’s just praying,” while another suggested, “And the MAGA CULT says he’s just thinking.”

However, it’s worth noting that other videos from different angles of the Mother’s Day event tell a slightly different story, showing Trump appearing to watch over his wife attentively, possibly looking down at her prepared speech rather than struggling with sleepiness.

Even considering the other angles, this wasn’t an isolated incident of people thinking that the oldest president in the history of America is “sleepy.”

Similar observations have been made during other high-profile events throughout his current term.

Trump’s eyes are getting heavy and is falling asleep during this farce of a press conference. pic.twitter.com/MSVZlivczm — Kathy Groob (@kathygroob) August 15, 2025

During a recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, which focused on Ukrainian crisis settlement discussions, Trump again appeared tired in official photographs as users noticed the president’s heavy-lidded appearance.

“Trump’s eyes are getting heavy and is falling asleep during this farce of a press conference,” one person tweeted.

The pattern continued at the Energy & AI Summit in Pittsburgh on July 15, where Trump was seated among oil and tech executives to announce $90 billion in investments in AI and energy. Observers noted he appeared to doze off, nodding forward with his eyes closed for nearly 20 seconds during the significant announcement.

Even during a diplomatic welcome ceremony in Saudi Arabia in May, Trump was frequently seen with his eyes closed, prompting the revival of various sleepy-themed nicknames online.

BREAKING: Sleepy Don can barely keep his eyes open while representing the United States in Saudi Arabia. If this were President Biden, there would be nonstop coverage of his cognitive condition and his physical fitness.



Where is the media outrage?pic.twitter.com/A0NktZqJl6 — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) May 13, 2025

Even during more celebratory occasions, such as the military parade in Washington, D.C., on June 14, which marked both Trump’s 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, observers noted similar moments.

Media outlets caught the moment when the president seemed to nod off during festivities, his head dipping as his eyes shut briefly. Social media lit up, with reactions split along the familiar partisan lines that define today’s politics.

General Fatten orders a gazillion $ military parade and then falls asleep during it. Don Snorleone strikes again! pic.twitter.com/0xqSTVSaRe — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) June 15, 2025

For some, it was just another punchline. For others, it served as a reminder of the physical toll that comes with the Oval Office.

This moment — along with the Mother’s Day event — joins a growing list of viral clips raising questions about age, stamina, and his ability to lead. Beyond the memes, online jokes, and late-night comedy, the takeaway is clear: Trump’s age may be an issue, and his team might need to start factoring rest into his presidential schedule.