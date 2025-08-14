‘A Jungle Full of Animals’: Cops’ Brutal Takedown of Black Man Filming D.C. Police Sparks Outrage, Becomes MAGA Rally Cry for Trump’s Crime Crackdown

A viral video shows multiple police officers in Washington, D.C., brutally tackling a Black man and pepper-spraying him after he was seen recording them patrolling the streets of the city.

The video was initially posted on Instagram just days before President Donald Trump ordered a federal operation in the nation’s capital to reduce violent crime.

The roughly one-minute clip shows a man walking behind officers on a sidewalk and recording them, when one cop suddenly whips around and pepper-sprays him in his eyes.

Metropolitan Police officers take down a man in a viral video. (X/@KimKatieUSA)

The man turns away, but several officers pursue him and tackle him to the ground. Another cop is seen respraying him with more mace even after an onlooker repeatedly yells, “Don’t spray him!”

Multiple cops were filmed wrestling the man to the ground. At one point, five officers are seen restraining him on the sidewalk.

It’s unclear when or where this took place in D.C. and what exactly prompted the officers to pepper-spray the man.

The clip has been widely reshared online, sparking outrage and demands for answers into what necessitated the use of force and such a heavy police response. Some viewers alleged that the officer sprayed the man for merely recording him.

“He sprayed him for recording. DONT STOP RECORDING,” one viewer wrote.

“Heartbreaking how many police officers does it take to take down one person?” another person added.

“Im all for cleaning up our cities within the law and without violating constitutional rights. This officer just did by pepper spraying someone for filming,” one X user commented.

In the days since the video was shared and Trump’s takeover of D.C. was initiated, some of his supporters are using the clip as a basis for why the nation’s capital needs federal intervention to decrease crime.

“Cleaning up DC so maybe it will be civilized for once,” one X user wrote in a caption after posting the video.

“It’s literally a jungle full of animals,” one person wrote in response.

Others called for more details on the circumstances leading up to the arrest and what prompted the use of force.

“I’m wondering where this was and what the prelude to this encounter was. Was this guy just up in the face of the police and nothing else? Why was he recording- was something else happening?” one Reddit user asked. “From this clip, it looks like the cop just randomly decided to attack this guy for no reason at all. That could be the case, for sure, but I think we’re missing some context here.”

Atlanta Black Star has reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department for more details on this incident.