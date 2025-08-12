‘Don’t Wage War with Me!’: White Neighbor ‘from Hell’ Attacks Black Woman Over Guest Parking Spot, Leaves Her with Scratches, Video Shows, But That Was Not Enough for Police

Halloween came early this year for one Black woman who had an unsettling visitor: her enraged next-door neighbor.

In a June 26 post that has been gaining attention on Instagram, an incensed white woman was shown repeatedly harassing her Black neighbor. It was a truly chilling display that included yelling, scratching, baring of teeth, whispering, and pounding on the woman’s door with a metal water bottle — all because of a misunderstanding over a “guest” parking spot in their shared complex.

A video screenshot captures a woman at a door yelling remarks. (Photo: Instagram/akalize2001)

At one point, the angry neighbor yelled, “Move the car!” in a deep growl worthy of a horror movie. The spooky music added to the doorbell cam video seemed like a perfect fit.

The neighbor’s tirade about what she called a guest spot took place on the victim’s doorstep, and she launched into an argument without even saying hello.

“Your parking space needs to be over there,” she instructed her Black neighbor, before yelling, “I’m so inconvenienced!” The next part of the video shows the woman lunging at the unsuspecting victim.

“If you look closely, you can see her claws dig into my arm,” the victim wrote in a caption. She tried to make light of the scary situation: “The one time I wish my hair wasn’t so voluminous,” she joked, referring to her hair partially blocking the view from the doorbell cam.

The victim claimed in the video that she had parked in the spot for a year, and the argument was a non-issue.

“I don’t care, I don’t care,” whispered the white woman before shouting, “Move the car!” in a spine-chilling voice, warning her neighbor, “Don’t wage war with me.”

At that moment, the victim retreated inside her home and shut the door, but unfortunately, the harassment did not stop. The angry woman returned at least six times that day to pound on the door with her fists and a metal water bottle, while chanting “liar, liar, liar.”

The victim called the police and showed them the scratch marks. They encouraged her to file a police report, which she did; however, according to the victim, no arrest was made.

“What’s the point of pressing charges if the police didn’t arrest her for physical assault?” was the question on the minds of commenters in the Instagram post. “Immediate eviction, restraining order, charges, fines and jail time. IMO,” wrote another.

Others said they would have struggled to keep their composure, “She is too nice. There is no way she was so calm with that crazy bat,” wrote one. “This woman is a neighbour from hell.”

Even the police presence was not enough to thwart the neighbor, as she came back to scream and pound on her victim’s door several times after they left.