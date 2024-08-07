‘Get F—ing moving!’: White California Homeowner Threatened with $11,000 Daily Fine After Blocking Family from a Public Beach In Privileged Outburst

A California beachfront homeowner caught on a viral video yelling at beachgoers to get off her property and corralling off part of her land could face considerable fines.

The video, posted to TikTok on July 19, shows a woman on Laguna Beach’s Victoria Beach yelling and cursing at a family with small children as they’re walking on the beach near her seaside home.

Images from two recent TikTok videos show separate incidents of California beachfront homeowners telling people to get off their property, but the state’s Coastal Act gives residents access to its beaches. (Photos: TikTok/@rosiecheek_irl and TikTok/@shadymainstreammedialiar)

“Get f—ing moving! I’m not joking around,” the woman angrily shouts. “It’s not harassment on the beach, it’s harassment in my home property! Get out of here now!”

One young boy tells his family that the woman is “so, so, so, angry” as she unravels some white cord from a large spool to enclose an area of the beach she claims belongs to her.

The woman recording the video agrees and says, “Yeah, that’s what happens when you’re angry for no reason.

The homeowner replies, “You bet I’m angry. This is not an Instagram moment place. You’re in my property! Get moving now!”

When the woman recording says, “Ma’am, we’re walking,” the homeowner replies, “pretty f—ing slow.” The family branded the woman “Karen of the Week” as the video ended.

The video drew numerous reactions. Many people questioned the validity of the woman’s claims due to the state’s 1976 Coastal Act that declares that “the boundary between public and private ownership along the tidal waterways is generally the mean high tide line.” The act does give residents access to all beaches, but areas where the sand is wet are typically designated as public land.

The California Coastal Commission got involved to clear up the confusion and found that the homeowner violated the law.

According to KCAL-TV, the agency said the woman was verbally harassing the beachgoers and noted that roping off any portion of a public beach is illegal.

She was notified to remove the ropes from her property by next week or risk being fined as much as $11,000 a day for as long as the violation exists.

Laguna Beach Park Rangers reportedly told residents that “such behavior is unacceptable regardless of property boundaries” and “reminded them that any beach-related issues should be reported to the city for mediation.”

The California Coastal Commission is also investigating another video posted on social media on July 22 showing a Malibu beachfront homeowner demanding a man leave the beach, claiming it’s private property. Their findings on that case have not been released at this time.